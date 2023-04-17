Regarding the energy transition, President Jokowi: not only talk, talk





PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo stressed that Indonesia is open for investment during the opening ceremony of Hannover Messe 2023 at Hannover Congres Centrum, Hannover, Germany on Sunday (4/16/2023). HANNOVER, KOMPAS Speaking to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he was not just talking about the energy transition, but working on it. In this regard, he called on Germany to invest in Indonesia so that the energy transition is fair and affordable for the population. President Jokowi made this known during the opening of the Hannover Messe 2023 industrial exhibition on Sunday evening (4/16/2023) local time. Indonesia became the official partner country of the exhibition which took place from April 17 to 21, 2023 at the Hannover Exhibition Center in Hannover, Germany, and was organized by Deutsche Messe AG.

Jokowi said Indonesia wants to ensure that the energy transition translates into affordable energy for the people. Therefore, the industry needs innovation to require significant funding, at least US$1 trillion until 2060. In 2023, up to 23% of energy will come from renewable energies. In 2025, all coal-fired power plants will be closed. We work on conversation, not just conversationhe said during the opening of the Hannover Messe 2023 at the Hannover Congress Centrum which was held in a hybrid fashion. Also read: RI signs IDR 30 trillion business cooperation focusing on sustainability In order to carry out this transition, President Jokowi has invited German investors to participate in the investment. According to the president, the investment signifies Germany’s participation in building Indonesia’s green economy. In addition, he explained, Indonesia is in the process of building 30,000 hectares of green industrial areas and rehabilitating 600,000 hectares of forest by 2024. These measures are considered to show the commitment of the Indonesia to maintain environmental sustainability. Not only for green economic development, the president said, Indonesia also needs investment and cooperation in building downstream industries. Until 2040, 21 products are on the downstream roadmap and are expected to reach an investment value of US$545.3 billion. This is a very important and mutually beneficial opportunity, he said. Germany wants to deepen cooperation with Indonesia, both politically and economically. On the same occasion, Olaf Scholz said that Germany wanted to deepen cooperation with Indonesia, both from a political and economic point of view. He gave an example, at the end of the G7 presidency, the first global partnership was born to discuss a just transition to renewable energy. The partnership, he said, would pool public and private investments from G7 member countries with a total of 10 billion euros to accelerate Indonesia’s transition to renewable energy. We invite you, especially innovative and climate-friendly German companies, to take a look at this opportunity, he said. PRESIDENTIAL SECRETARIAT President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana attended the opening ceremony of the Hannover Messe 2023 at the Hannover Congres Centrum, Hannover, Germany, on Sunday (16/4/2023). Olaf Scholz added that G7 member countries will establish a climate club at the end of 2022 to achieve global climate goals. He said Indonesia will participate in the Climate Club in the coming days. Meanwhile, ZVEI (German Electro and Digital Industry Association) President Gunther Kegel felt that Indonesia was the right partner to host Hannover Messe. All businessmen present are encouraged to consider Indonesia as an investment destination (country), he said at the same time. Also read: Responding to Europe’s green challenge, RI is ready to be sustainable

