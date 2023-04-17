Politics
How the war in Ukraine divided the world
While Joe Biden was on a sentimental trip to Ireland, Xi Jinping was busy in Beijing. After a high-profile visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, the Chinese leader hosted Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva.
The message that emerged from the Lula-Xi summit was pleasant for China and disturbing for the United States. The Brazilian leader said his country wants to work with China to balance global politics and accused America of encouraging war in Ukraine. He also supported a longstanding Chinese goal of undermining the role of the US dollar in the global financial system, remarking: Every night I wonder why all countries have to base their trade on the dollar.
China has also recently made progress in its diplomacy in the Middle East. This month, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing, after China brokered a deal to restore diplomatic ties between the two powers.
Xi and China’s favorite messages to the world are clear: while America promotes war, China promotes peace. While China promotes trade, America imposes economic sanctions.
These developments worry Washington. Larry Summers, former US Treasury Secretary, spoke disturbing signs that America was losing its global influence last week. He added that someone from a developing country told him: What we get from China is an airport. What we get from America is a conference.
A significant divergence in attitudes towards the war in Ukraine is behind these changes. Pratap Bhanu Mehta, a prominent Indian political scientist, points out that for much of the world, the Americas’ reaction to the Russian invasion appears to be as problematic as the invasion itself. It is to this constituency that China appeals.
Seen from the United States and much of Europe, Vladimir Putin’s war is a unique event that requires a unique response. According to them, this is a very unusual conflict since it is not a border dispute or even a change of regime. It is a war of territorial acquisition. Such conflicts have been very rare since 1945. The 1990 attempted annexation of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein of Iraq is another example and it provoked a broad global reaction. A war of annexation, according to the United States, is even more threatening when waged by Russia, a nuclear-weapon state and a permanent member of the UN Security Council.
In response to the war in Ukraine, the United States launched an effort to make Russia an economic and diplomatic pariah. Unprecedented economic sanctions were imposed and Russian foreign exchange reserves were frozen.
But the Russian economy did not suffer the catastrophic collapse that some predicted. This is largely because a significant number of countries, including major economies like China, India and Brazil, have continued to trade with Russia.
For these countries, the war in Ukraine may be regrettable, but it is a conflict to be managed through the pursuit of ceasefires and compromise. S Jaishankar, India’s foreign minister, forcefully expressed the refusal of southern countries to join in Russia’s ostracism, with an oft-cited complaint that Europe thinks the problems of the Europe are the world’s problems, but that the world’s problems are not Europe’s problems.
The Indians and others argue that the sanctions imposed on Russia have created new problems for the rest of the world. They highlight the impact of war on food and energy prices, and therefore on the world’s poor. The wealthy in the Global South are also getting nervous. Actions widely applauded in the West such as the freezing of Russian foreign exchange reserves and sanctions on the assets of Russian oligarchs have sent a chilling message about the potential danger of holding on to dollar holdings.
The U.S. dollar, which has gained international credibility as a safe-haven currency, now looks less safe to those who fear they may one day be on the wrong side of a geopolitical dispute with Washington. This particularly concerns traditional US allies, such as Saudi Arabia, which are also open to criticism over human rights or the use of military force.
After Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman was implicated in the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Biden called Saudi Arabia a pariah. Although the US president has tried to reconcile with the crown prince, Saudi Arabia has clearly neither forgiven nor forgotten his humiliation and he is getting closer to China.
Concerns about possible US sanctions in the future have become even more acute, given the rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. What if the US ever tries to impose Russian-style financial sanctions on China? The dollar is the world’s most popular currency for trade. But China is the biggest trading nation in the world.
Rather than trade less with China, some countries are looking to trade less in dollars. Russia has already moved in this direction for obvious reasons and Beijing is encouraging others like Saudi Arabia and Brazil to use the yuan for bilateral trade.
The United States may be right to say that the war in Ukraine is a struggle of transcendent importance. But if he fails to persuade or coerce the rest of the world into agreement, the Americas’ global position could be eroded.
