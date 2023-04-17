Another Zaman Park Operation Planned During Eid Holidays, Imran Khan Tells LHC – Pakistan





Pakistan

Another Zaman Park operation planned over Eid holiday, Imran Khan told LHC

PTI Chief’s Petition Against 121 FIR Deferred for Full Hearing

April 17, 2023 2:57 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a motion filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking a stay of action against him in 121 cases at the full hearing.

In a note, Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh and Judge Farooq Haider said the entire bench was already hearing an identical motion. They asked the Chief Justice to set this petition before the same bench for hearing.

At the start of the hearing, Mr Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, said cases were being filed against his client daily, adding that the head of the PTI had been threatened with arrest. He stressed that the police were complaining in all cases, adding that police stations were used to score political points.

“It is impossible to deal with a plethora of cases at the same time,” the lawyer said, adding that his client was due to appear in Islamabad courts in nine different cases.

He informed the two-judge bench of a possible operation at Zaman Park in the last days of Ramazan or during the days of Eidul Fitr to arrest the former prime minister.

At one point, the president of the PTI came up to the podium and told the court: “I have information that another operation will be launched in Zaman Park. I fear there is bloodshed, therefore, I ask you to stop such operations.

While referring to the ruling coalition, he said they wanted to eliminate it for fear of election defeat. “Please stop them from such operations,” he pleaded.

Meanwhile, Punjab government lawyer Ghulam Sarwar Nahang raised an objection to Mr Khan’s petition, arguing that it stated the petitioner should not be arrested and a prosecution should not be filed. against him. He said the police investigation could not be halted. He said the petition could not be filed based on fears.

After hearing arguments, the bench returned the matter to the Chief Justice to dispose of it before the full bench for hearing.

The Head of PTI has appointed the Federal Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Law, Ministry of Defence, Secretary’s Cabinet Division, Chief Secretary of Punjab, Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs , IG Punjab, DG Anti-Corruption, NAB and FIA in the petition. .

He also named the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Pemra, and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents in the petition which states that 121 FIRs have so far been registered against Imran Khan in Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.

He asked the court to issue a stay order in the cases registered against him until the decision on his petition. He also applied for an order to discontinue the criminal proceedings against him without notice.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/716672-Another-operation-being-planned-at-Zaman-Park-Imran-tells-LHC The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related