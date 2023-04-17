Donald Trumps House GOP allies fight on Manhattan turf DAs Chicago Tribune





NEW YORK — Republicans upset over Donald Trump’s indictment are stepping up their war on the prosecutor who indicted him, trying to embarrass Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in part by falsely portraying New York as an overrun place by crime.

The House Judiciary Committee, led by Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, held a field hearing Monday near Braggs’ offices to review Democratic pro-crime and anti-victim policies.

New York City has lost its way when it comes to fighting crime and following the law, Jordan said. Here in Manhattan, the scales of justice are weighed down by politics. For the district attorney, justice is not blind to advancing opportunities to promote a radical political agenda.

Democrats said the hearing was a partisan stunt aimed at amplifying conservative anger at Bragg, Manhattan’s first black prosecutor, and urged Republicans to focus on fighting gun proliferation instead. Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat and former police captain, called the hearing an in-kind donation to the Trump campaign and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, called it a circus .

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Committees Ranking Democrats, said: Jim Jordan engages in a lot of political theater in Washington, but he should know better than to take his weary act on Broadway. New Yorkers see through this transparent attempt to defend Donald Trump at all costs while ignoring the real public safety needs of our community.

In a statement, Braggs’ office said ending violence, stopping crime and supporting victims and their families are his most sacred duties and that he will always work with any local, state or federal partner who is serious about ensure sustainable public safety.

The fact that outside politicians are now appearing in New York City at taxpayer expense for a political stunt is a slap in the face for the dedicated NYPD officers, prosecutors and other officials who work tirelessly every day with facts and data to ensure the safety of our house, says Braggs’ office.

Interrupted repeatedly by outbursts from protesters, Monday’s hearing was the latest salvo in Jordan’s week-long effort to use his powers in Congress to defend Trump against what he says is a politically sued motivated.

Jordan has sent letters to Bragg demanding testimony and documents, saying Bragg’s office is under congressional scrutiny because he receives federal grants. He subpoenaed a former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously oversaw the Trump investigation. Bragg then sued Jordan, calling the subpoena a transparent campaign to intimidate him.

Pomerantz said in court papers Monday that the subpoena leaves him in an impossible position and, if enforced, would force him to violate his ethical obligations or risk being charged with contempt of Congress if he refuses. A federal judge has scheduled a first hearing on Wednesday.

Attacking New York and its predominantly Democratic leadership over crime is an old trick for politicians who represent rural and suburban districts, and the punch may still hit some audiences.

But in reality, the city’s violent crime rate remains significantly lower than the US average.

In 2022, Bragg’s first year in office, there were 78 homicides in Manhattan, a borough of 1.6 million people. This was a 15% drop from the previous year. Palm Beach County, Florida, where Trump is one of some 1.5 million residents, has recorded 96 murders.

People hear New York and they think crime, and that’s because they’ve been trained to think that way, said Dr. Jeffrey Butts, director of the Center for Research and Evaluation at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan. It’s not true. These are just the stories people tell.

If you live in a small, mostly white county in Iowa, you hear New York and imagine all the scary movies and TV shows you’ve seen, Butts said. I think that’s what Congress is playing.

For Bragg, the scrutiny of Republicans and even some Democrats is nothing new.

A former Harvard-educated federal prosecutor, assistant state attorney general and civil rights attorney, Bragg won an eight-vote Democratic primary and then won with 83% of the vote in the general election.

Shortly after taking office, Bragg penned an internal memo announcing that, among other things, his office would not be prosecuting certain petty crimes.

This caused early clashes with NYPD leaders, and some out-of-town Republicans quickly made Bragg a poster boy for Democratic permissiveness.

Republican Lee Zeldin, then Representative for East Long Island in Congress, made Bragg a focal point of his losing gubernatorial campaign, repeatedly promising to remove the independently elected prosecutor. The rhetoric resonated in the suburbs, helping Republicans defeat Democrats in a number of key New York seats.

New York, in fact, was not immune to the nationwide crime spike that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, and most categories remain above 2019 levels. Burglaries, car thefts and muggings spiked in Manhattan during Braggs’ first year before falling again this year.

The House Judiciary Committee did not invite Bragg to testify, and no one from his office was expected to participate. Instead, the committee heard from victims of crime, the head of the city’s detectives union, the leader of an anti-gun violence group and a crime policy expert who, when questioned by Democrats, said ticked off a long list of cities and states with higher violent crime rates. than New York and Manhattan.

Republican U.S. Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana said the committee plans to hold on-the-ground crime hearings in other locations and has about five or six cities on the list, though none have been scheduled.

Jose Alba, a former convenience store clerk, testified to his arrest after stabbing an assailant to death in his store. Bragg dropped the charges, but critics said he should have done so sooner. Madeline Brame blamed Bragg for asking for lengthy prison sentences for just two of the four people involved in her son’s murder. Jennifer Harrison, whose boyfriend was killed in New Jersey in 2005, outside of Braggs’ jurisdiction and long before he took office, spoke as a victims’ rights advocate and Bragg critic.

I want to thank all witnesses, including victims of crime, said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat. I fear that you have been used for political purposes despite your sincerity.

Associated Press reporters David B. Caruso and Karen Matthews in New York and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

