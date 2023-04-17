Turks cannot feel safe with PKK presence in northern Syria and Iraq: Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared in a speech on Sunday April 17, that “its people cannot feel safe in the presence of a terrorist organization in northern Syria and Iraq, equipped with air and ground weapons”, Sputnik reported. Referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and its Syrian branch, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Erdogan told earthquake-affected residents in southern Turkey’s Sanliurfa province , that “it is not possible to feel security in Turkey without stability in the region, and we cannot feel reassured while terrorists are stationed at our borders and come and roam as they please”, according to the office of the Turkish Presidency. Erdogan underlined that “the objective of the parties who deprived these countries of security, safety and stability is to drag Turkey into the same vortex, but we will never allow this, we will never make excuses for that. world or regional party can publicly jeopardize the security of our country. » He added: “We have shown our resolve in this context time and time again; through our continued operations within our borders and our cross-border operations, we have made it clear that our country cannot live side by side with terrorism, we will never back down from this position, and as long as we take all these measures, we will not make any concessions, and I hope that we will continue this fight with determination. Erodogan’s comments follow negotiations to restore relations with the Syrian government, in which Damascus demanded the withdrawal of Turkish forces occupying Syria’s Idlib province along with Ankara’s local proxy, the Syrian National Army (SNA). ), as well as a Turkish drone strike that target Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leader Mazloum Abdi, who was traveling in a convoy near Suleimaniya airport in northern Iraq. The assassination attempt failed and no injuries were reported. The SDF is led by the YPG and therefore considered an offshoot of the PKK by Ankara. Türkiye alleged that Suleimaniya, the second largest city in the Kurdistan Regional Governorate (KRG) in northern Iraq, has become a PKK stronghold. The drone strike on the convoy of SDF leader Abdis was even more controversial because US military personnel were accompanying Abdi, suggesting they were facilitating the movements of his other SDF commanders. Several areas of the Kurdistan region of Iraq have recently come under Turkish bombardment as part of the campaign against the PKK. Turkish attacks intensified after a bombing in Istanbul’s Taksim Square in November 2022, in which 6 were killed and 81 injured, and for which Ankara holds the PKK responsible. The Turkish bombing campaign has extended to Sinjar, home to the persecuted Yazidi religious minority. The PKK gained popularity in Sinjar following its efforts to help evacuate Yazidis in the face of an Islamic State assault in 2014 in which thousands of men were massacred and thousands more women and girls were killed. been reduced to slavery. Turkey is known for his support for ISIS, while Turkey’s Kurdish allies in the region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), promised to protect Yazidis in Sinjar from ISIS, but KDP forces confiscated the weapons and took of without warning, allowing ISIS to commit atrocities amounting to genocide.

