Russian Foreign Minister travels to Brazil via Latin AmericaExBulletin

Brazil offers to be a peacemaker between Russia and Ukraine as the Russian Foreign Minister pays a visit to Brasilia, the capital of Brazil.

MARTNEZ, HOST:

The Russian foreign minister is traveling through Latin America with stops in Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Brazil. And that’s where Sergei Lavrov is today. His tour is raising concerns in the West, especially after the Brazilian president just met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in China. For more, we’re joined by NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. She’s in Rio de Janeiro. Carrie, why is the Russian foreign minister coming to Brazil? Is there an official agenda?

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Yes. He will first meet the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil. The two men met at a G20 conference last month. And recently, a senior foreign policy adviser to the Brazilian president met with Putin. So there have been a lot of meetings lately. In the afternoon, Lavrov is expected to give a message to the press – no questions, just a statement. Russia and Brazil do a lot of business together. Russian fertilizers are vital to the huge Brazilian agro-industry here, and – much of which is sold to China. So there is that also in the talks.

MARTNEZ: Okay. So I have to imagine that the war in Ukraine will also come back. Brasil…

KAHN: Of course.

MARTNEZ: … The new left-wing president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, refused to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He says they are a neutral global player and do business with everyone. Carrie, did Lavrov come to really talk about – the relationship between Russia and Brazil?

KAHN: Some say yes, and it’s essential for Lavrov to be seen in an international setting in a great democracy, giving the Russian perspective on the war. For what Brazil gets out of it, I called Oliver Stuenkel. He’s a foreign policy expert at Brazil’s FGV University, and I asked him. He says it’s to make the West realize that Lula has a lot of options in the world.

OLIVER STUENKEL: That’s exactly what Brazil wants. It’s basically sending the message to the United States and Europe that says, look, we’re really deepening ties with those countries. What do you have to offer?

KAHN: But Stuenkel is also saying that Lula has to be careful not to go overboard and anger the American and European allies, who – they’re already upset that he’s not condemning, as you said, the invasion of Russia and won’t sell ammunition to Ukraine. And in China – he was right there, and he accused the United States of encouraging the war, saying that it took two nations to start it and it will take many more to end it. He likes to be the–considered this neutral world player, and he wants to form this so-called peace club and mediate with other non-aligned nations to negotiate an end to the war.

MARTNEZ: Okay. So, what other topics do you think you can talk about?

KAHN: Well, that’s really interesting. It has come up a lot between Russia and Brazil lately. And they are spies. Three Russian spies have just been discovered working with fake Brazilian IDs. It’s just this fascinating story, like straight out of this series, “The Americans”…

MARTNEZ: Yes. Yeah.

KAHN: …About dormant spies in American society. And this whole incident raised a lot of concerns about how easy it is to get fake Brazilian documents. And I wanted to know about it. And I called this Brazilian federal police detective to ask him what makes Brazil so desirable for spies. His name is Gustavo Greiser, and he says Brazil’s multiracial and ethnic melting pots allow all kinds of people to blend in here. And it’s a good story for blonde-eyed blue Russians with weird Portuguese accents. Moreover, he says, the Brazilian passport is widely accepted around the world.

GUSTAVO GREISER: We have good diplomatic relations with many countries. We don’t have many enemies, so it’s a good passport to travel to different places in the world.

KAHN: One of the spies discovered in prison here – is in prison here, and Russia says they want him back. They claim he’s a drug dealer. So many interesting conversations today.

MARTNEZ: This is Carrie Kahn from NPR. Fascinating stuff, Carrie. THANKS.

KAHN: You’re welcome.

Copyright © 2023 NRP. All rights reserved. Visit the Terms of Use and Permissions pages of our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created in peak time by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.