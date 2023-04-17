Donald Trump’s team rages over poll showing him floundering in swing states





Donald Trump’s campaign team has rejected a poll finding that suggests Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be the preferred Republican candidate of 2024 against Joe Biden in key swing states.

A survey by GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies shows DeSantis, who hasn’t confirmed he’s running for president but is expected to do so soon, would beat Biden in Arizona and Pennsylvania in a hypothetical matchup in 2024 by 48 at 42% and 45 percent to 42 percent respectively.

The poll of 500 registered voters in Arizona and Pennsylvania also showed Trump would lose to Biden in key states if they face off again in 2024 by 42-46% in the Grand Canyon state and by a narrow margin of 44-45% in the keystone state.

Biden managed to topple Pennsylvania and Arizona in his 2020 election victory after Trump won both states in 2016.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the Mar-a-Lago Club, April 4, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump’s campaign team has rejected a poll finding that suggests Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be the preferred 2024 Republican nominee against Joe Biden in key swing states. Getty Images/Alex Wong

In response, the Trump War Room Twitter account, the former president’s 2024 campaign profile, suggested the poll results are unreliable while attacking the company behind it.

“Public Opinion Strategies (POS) has been desperately trying for days to try to present this bogus poll to other media outlets. But they have refused to disclose their links to other 2024 candidates and have not released their charts. crusaders (data),” the Trump War Room account tweeted. “Really a POS poll.”

DeSantis has long been considered Trump’s biggest challenger in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

Despite his legal struggles, including being the first former U.S. president to be charged with a felony for falsifying business records, for which he pleaded not guilty, Trump is still the favorite to land the Republican nomination of 2024.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s data on national polling averages, Trump is currently beating DeSantis 49.3% to 26.2%. The nation’s first Republican presidential primary caucus in Iowa will be held in February 2024.

Results from the Public Opinion Strategies poll found that 58% of voters have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, while 40% have a favorable opinion. In Pennsylvania, 56% of voters have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, compared to 40% who have a favorable opinion.

In both states, a majority of voters — 56% in Pennsylvania and 55% in Arizona — said they were unlikely to vote for Trump in the 2024 election.

By comparison, 45% of voters in Pennsylvania and 44% in Arizona said they were unlikely to vote for DeSantis if he was the Republican nominee in 2024.

Newsweek has contacted Public Opinion Strategies for comment via email.

