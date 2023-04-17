Macron’s remarks on China are a ‘disaster’ for Europe, says conservative EU chief – POLITICO





European People’s Party leader Manfred Weber slammed French President Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments on China, the United States and Taiwan, saying they highlighted the bloc’s lack of a common China policy. “Macron’s interview was a disaster, and highlighted the great divide within the European Union in defining a common strategic plan against Beijing,” Weber said. said in an interview published Monday in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera. Weber called on European leaders to “find a deal” on China at the next European Council in June. Macron sparked outrage among Western allies after a recent interview with POLITICO, in which he said Europe should avoid becoming a supporter of US China policy, including in Taiwan. China claims the self-governing island as part of its own territory. The question Europeans need to answer is whether it is in our interests to speed up [a crisis] in Taiwan? No,” Macron said. “The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to become followers on this subject and take inspiration from the American agenda and an overreaction from China.” In his interview with Corriere della Sera, Weber said the French president’s comments had “weakened the EU”. “From now on, the countries of the East will be more aligned with Washington than with Paris or Berlin,” he declared. Macron’s comments sparked a broad reaction on both sides of the Atlantic. Mike Gallagher, the Republican Chairman of the United States House of Representatives Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, called them embarrassing and ashamed. A group of China-skeptical lawmakers around the world also lambasted the French president, saying his remarks were particularly inappropriate as China’s military undertook large-scale military exercises in the Taiwan Strait. In Europe, Norbert Rttgen, German Christian Democrat MP and former head of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee, tweeted that Macron had managed to turn his trip to China into a press stunt for [Chinese President Xi Jinping] and a foreign policy disaster for Europe. Weber himself quickly reacted to last week’s interview, tweeting that there was “no middle ground between international law and autocratic pursuit of empire” and that Europe should “strengthen [its] alliance with the United States » Elena Giordano contributed reporting.

