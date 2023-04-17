President Joko Widodo says deforestation has dropped dramatically, KNPI calls for 3,500 hectares of mangrove forest cleared for projects





Suara.com – DPP General Chairman of the Indonesian National Youth Committee (KNPI), Haris Pertama, has denied President Joko Widodo’s (Jokowi) claim that the rate of deforestation in Indonesia has dropped significantly, even reaching the lowest in 20 last years. He gave an example of the large-scale deforestation incident in Bintuni Bay, Papua. He said the impact of the giant Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) project covering an area of ​​5,966.9 square kilometers damaged the mangrove ecosystem in Bintuni Bay, Papua. “The operation of the giant Tangguh LNG gas project in Bintuni Bay requires the logging of the mangrove forest in the Babo district, inhabited by the Sumuri tribe, which now houses an LNG plant covering an area of ​​approximately 3,500 hectares,” Haris told reporters on Monday (18/4/2023). He said the Bintuni Mangrove Forest is a mangrove forest covering an area of ​​225,367 hectares, or 52% of the total mangrove forest in West Papua. The area has decreased since the start of operation in 2022. Read also :

Not Cans, survey results: nearly 50% of Depok residents want Kaesang to become mayor! What is the fate of PKS? “Now we are going to be shown the state of the mangrove forest in Bintuni Bay, especially in the coastal area of ​​Tanah Merah, which has suffered very serious damage,” he said. According to him, this could have a negative impact on the balance of ecosystems in coastal areas. Indeed, mangrove forests play a vital role as natural filters for wastewater treatment and pollution reduction, as well as habitat for various flora and fauna. “Strong mangrove roots can resist erosion and protect the coast from abrasion and drought. Mangrove forests are also a habitat for many wild animals, such as birds, fish and shrimp, who depend on this ecosystem for their lives,” he said. Apart from this, the Tangguh LNG project also disrupts the activities of the surrounding community. This is what happened to the coastal tribes who work every day as fishermen, such as the Sumuri, Sebiyar and Irarutu tribes. “Now the conditions are not like before, where the conditions are very sad. Our tribal people are struggling to make a living from their fishing activities,” he explained. Read also :

Jokowi visits Hannover City Hall He also said the exploration was against Law Number 18 of 2013 regarding the prevention and eradication of forest destruction (UU P3H). For this reason, the KNPI demands that law enforcement agencies act decisively by imposing criminal offenses other than administrative sanctions on the perpetrators. “If forest destruction is continuous and causes widespread damage, perpetrators may be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison and/or a maximum fine of IDR 10 billion. Offenders may also be required to pay compensation for the environmental damage caused by their actions,” he concluded.

