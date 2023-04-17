Sweden begins largest military exercise in over 25 years DW 17/04/2023





Swedish authorities kicked off the Aurora 23 military exercise on Monday, beginning weeks of exercises “in the air, on the ground and at sea”. according to a statement from the Swedish Armed Forces . Aurora 23 is the biggest exercise in Sweden for more than 25 years and will run until May 11. Soldiers from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and neighboring Nordic countries are all taking part in the exercises. The exercise aims to train troops in the event of a major armed attack on Sweden. “Together with the military units of our partner countries, we build security and, simultaneously, strengthen Swedish operational capability,” the Swedish armed forces said in a statement. “Uniformed personnel and ground vehicles will circulate outside bases and airports,” the statement added. Large parts of Sweden will be covered, but units will mainly be noticed in southern Sweden and on the strategically important island of Gotland. Most of the countries participating in Aurora 23 are members of NATO, highlighting Sweden’s continued efforts to join the alliance. Image: Pontus Lundahl/TT/picture alliance Sweden’s NATO candidacy remains blocked Last May, Sweden and neighboring Finland announced their intention to join NATO after decades of military non-alignment. But while Finland became NATO’s 31st member state in early April, Sweden still faces opposition from Turkey and Hungary. NATO diplomats hope Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will approve Sweden’s membership if he is confirmed as the next head of state after Turkish elections next month. vh/dj (AFP, dpa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/sweden-starts-largest-military-exercise-in-over-25-years/a-65352455 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related