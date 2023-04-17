Reviews | The Republican search for alternatives to Trump





Re How to Make Trump Go Away, by Frank Luntz (opinion guest essay, April 10):

Republicans are focused on trying to put forward candidates who may appeal to Trump voters but who are not Donald Trump. The latest effort is this essay by Republican strategist Frank Luntz.

I laughed and groaned when I read about finding a candidate who champions Mr. Trump’s agenda but with decency, civility and a commitment to personal responsibility and accountability. Really? How is such a thing possible?

Mr. Trump’s agenda, if he can be said to have an agenda other than himself, is to build a power base by stirring up grievances, resentment and division. It is intrinsically based on indecency and incivility.

The last thing this country needs is a smoother, more effective version of Donald Trump. We need an agenda that brings us together to make America a better place for everyone, not just some at the expense of others. We do not need a program that divides us, debases us and weakens us, regardless of the candidate.

John Mason Santa Rosa, Calif.

Frank Luntz’s eight suggestions for Republican leaders on how to get rid of Donald Trump are well thought out and rational. But another rational thought he omitted is the threat that Mr Trump will run as an independent if he is not nominated for the 2024 presidential race. Even a small percentage of his hard core could crush the odds of winning. a normal Republican candidate to win the general election.

Mr. Trump is irrational enough to spend the funds he has already raised as well as some of his own on a vindictive and spoiler bid. It’s no mystery why Republican leaders don’t know how to escape their dilemma.

Davis van Bakergem St. Louis

As one of the ever-growing body of independents, I avidly read Frank Luntz’s column to see where there might be a case to be made on behalf of Republicans. Unfortunately, there is an underlying premise that Donald Trump has done a lot of good things for the country during his tenure.

I can’t see them.

Granted, the economy was in good shape before the coronavirus, but I attribute that in large part to the hard work of the Obama years. The one notable program launched by Mr. Trump was the tax cuts that sharply increased an already ballooning deficit and benefited our citizens who needed them the least. Far from helping the poor, he exploited them for his personal benefit and widened the gap.

Internationally, it has alienated our longtime allies in Europe. We are left with its impact on the bureaucracy and the judicial system. Mr. Luntz must mean starving governance ineffective and converting the judiciary into a political body.

It’s not my idea of ​​a disk to run on.

Tony Pell Boston

Thanks for this great piece. Everything Frank Luntz said resonated with me, a liberal residing among very strong conservatives. He went the extra mile to truly understand Trump voters and detail how a Republican candidate might do well with them in a future election.

It was very stimulating and helped me better understand my neighbors and their concerns. I will remember what he wrote.

Mary HollenGreenbank, Wash.

Frank Luntz offers messaging advice to Republican presidential candidates to lure MAGA voters away from Donald Trump: Listen and sympathize with Trump supporters, he says, emphasize decency, civility and responsibility personal. Acknowledge Mr. Trump’s successes and offer the most moderate criticism of his presidential record and personal behavior. Do more about the grandkids because these mature right-wing voters care about the future of the kids.

There are undoubtedly disillusioned Trump voters who are ready for a different message, but how many? Racism, misogyny and apocalyptic nihilism are hallmarks of Trumpism. Mr. Luntz’s advice is not only laughable to adopt a liberal attitude without the values ​​of the Enlightenment but also paradoxical. This presupposes an electorate yearning for a kinder, softer fascism.

Re After fleeing Assad for years, the Arab world changes its tune (news article, April 14):

It is disturbing to see that several Arab countries have chosen to embrace President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, whose tenure has been marked by untold atrocities and gross violations of human rights. His reign of tyranny and terror should result in continued condemnation, not the newfound credibility accorded him by Syria’s Arab neighbors.

The massacres and widespread violence that have forced millions to flee their homes cannot and should not be overlooked when assessing the strategic importance of restoring formal relations with Syria and its rogue leader.

Mr. al-Assad should be reviled, not recognized.

N. Aaron TroodlerBala Cynwyd, Pa.

The abuse of guardianship

Thank you for A Better Alternative to Guardianship, by Emily Largent, Andrew Peterson and Jason Karlawish (opinion guest essay, April 5).

As they note, overuse of guardianship robs people of agency in their own lives. Those with guardians are excluded from important conversations about their future, they do not develop the skills to make life choices, and they are prohibited from entering into legal agreements, managing their money or marrying without the consent of their parents. guardians.

Because the individual has been found legally incompetent, the guardian signs all legally binding contracts, co-signs all disbursements and, depending on the state, may have to sign the marriage license.

For people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, families are too often counseled when their member leaves school to seek guardianship.

National data from the National Core Indicators indicates that among people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who receive services, a staggering 45% are in some form of guardianship. Supported decision-making, described in the essay, offers a much-needed alternative to this denial of rights and agency.

Valerie J. BradleyCambridge, Mass. The author is President Emeritus of the Human Services Research Institute.

