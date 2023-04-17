‘Friend, visionary, most popular world leader for reason’ of US and Uganda at IMF, Modi applauds profusely

New Delhi: A “friend”, “visionary” and “deep in the details”. This is how some world leaders have described Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past few days, pointing out that under his leadership, India has become an even more attractive place to do business.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Indian Embassy in Washington last week, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary.

I had an amazing opportunity to spend over an hour with PM Modi. He’s the most popular world leader for a reason; he is a visionary; and his level of commitment to the Indian people is indescribable. Her desire to lift people out of poverty and advance India as a global power is real and coming true, she said.

Raimondo added, “Anyone who knows PM Modi is aware that he is a tech guy and he is deep in the details. I met at his house at 7:30 p.m. Friday night talking about the details of radio access networks and artificial intelligence.

She further said, “Many of the actions that India has taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, even in the past two years, make India an even more attractive place to do business. More transparency, the rapid transition to a digital economy, absolutely zero tolerance for corruption, all these things make India an even more attractive partner.

Similarly, answering a question at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank in Washington on Thursday, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, praised India for having does a great job of focusing the work of the G-20 group of countries on what matters most. What matters most is tackling very complex policy challenges, comparing notes and coming up with the right policy actions, she said.

India currently holds the presidency of the G-20.

At a roundtable on Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs and Leaders hosted by the World Bank in Washington last week, World Bank President David Malpass praised Prime Minister Modi’s efforts and said that he was deeply interested and concerned and pushing on this issue”.

For women, being able to communicate, to make digital transactions without having to go to the bank where there might be a male employee, who doesn’t really receive them well, is extremely empowering, he said. “And also just the source of information that women can get on how other women operate in other parts of the world, it’s huge. And so, I think we should push that as fast as we can, Malpass said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparovacalled India a global player and Vishwaguru’ of the world.

Prime Minister Modi with his 3D policy of Democracy, Dialogue and to my knowledge his Diversity. I think this non-era of war and strategic application is really, really important, Dzhaparova said last week during her visit to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in Delhi.

“Bright Points of the Global Economy”

IMF Division Chief Daniel Leigh noted last week that India is a “very strong economy” and one of the bright spots in the global economy right now with a high growth rate.

“Yes, we have a growth rate for India which is 6.8 in 2022. Let’s not forget that this is one of the bright spots in the global economy right now,” he said. he said at a press conference to announce the World Economic Outlook.

The IMF also praised India’s public digital infrastructure in a recent article titled “Pile Up the Benefits: Lessons from India’s Digital Journey”, noting that the country’s digital journey has “lessons for other countries embarking on their own digital transformation”.

“India was able to quickly provide support to an impressive share of poor households during the pandemic. During the first months of the pandemic, around 87% of poor households received at least one benefit,” the newspaper said.

Speaking at the World Bank’s Making it Personal: How Behavioral Change Can Tackle Climate Change event, Nicholas Stern, Member of the UK House of Lords, said: Prime Minister Modi has brought a whole new story of growth and development. I listened carefully to his speech at COP26 [environment summit] in Glasgow in November 2021 and what he exhibited, including LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), is what sustainable resilience and inclusive growth looks like.

He added: Clarity and commitment from Prime Minister Modi is essential. It’s absolutely embodied in the leadership of the G20 as well. This is the story of the growth and development of this century.

Meanwhile, Joyce Kakuramatsi Kikafunda, Uganda’s High Commissioner to India, said they consider Mr Modi a friend. He recalled that Modi visited Uganda in 2018 and after his visit, things were never the same, relations were activated and the level of friendship increased”.

“He (Prime Minister Modi) always says that his friendship with Africa, in general, and with Uganda, in particular, has no strings attached. He looks at the problems you have and then helps, unlike some other countries where they are like give me then i give you. He says the friendship he gives you has no strings attached. Like when they helped us during Covid we would never forget it. So we are very satisfied with the relationship we have. And my duty is to keep this relationship beautiful,” she added on Saturday.

Industry leaders around the world have also hailed India as well as Prime Minister Modi.

During his trip to India last week, Anthony Capuano, CEO of Marriott International, said India was one of the brightest stories in their global recovery.

PM Modi encouraged us to look at some of the palaces. He is very focused on the continued growth of the hospitality industry in India. The Prime Minister encouraged us to develop not only in the main cities, but also in the secondary and tertiary cities of the country. He talked about different destinations, places, islands, the idea being for us to go to unexplored areas and create hotel infrastructure there so that people can visit these places. He spoke with great enthusiasm about the growth of India’s middle class and their growth to explore the country, he said.

