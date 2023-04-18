China prepares military for 2027 war with Taiwan, US think tank says

Listen to what Xi says. Look what Xi is doing. If Xi says he is preparing for war, it would be foolish not to take his word for it.

This warning from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies was issued late last month after China’s supreme leader raised the prospect in the four speeches proclaiming his unprecedented third term in power.

On Wednesday, President Xi Jinping spoke again. During a tour of the People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command, he told naval officers that they needed to strengthen training in real combat conditions, deepen the study of warfare and operational issues, innovate in combat concepts and combat and training methods.

He said he expects them to resolutely uphold China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and strive to maintain overall stability in neighboring regions.

Shortly before he spoke, the guided-missile destroyer USS Milius sailed through the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, crossing less than 22 km from the man-made Chinese island fortress at Mischief Reef.

Beijing claims territorial sovereignty within 22 km of the coasts of the islands. This is despite the fact that a court in The Hague in 2016 rejected its historic ownership claim and that the International Convention on the Law of the Sea (to which China is a signatory) rejected artificial islands as a basis for territorial claims.

Now the Washington DC-based think tank Atlantic Council has added its voice to warnings of a possible conflict.

Xi Jinping has asked his military to have options ready by 2027 for Taiwan, former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michle Flournoy has said.

Former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper puts this in a political perspective: I know it will take years. But think of it this way: you only have two budget cycles left.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, second from right, greets Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen upon her arrival at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California earlier this month. Photo/PA

Clear and present danger

Look at the military exercises and also their rhetoric. They appear to be trying to prepare to start a war against Taiwan, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warned on Tuesday.

Whether it’s 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan just needs to prepare.

President Xi’s rhetoric seems to make this a fait accompli.

At the annual meeting of China’s parliament and its top political advisory body in March, Xi addressed the topic of war readiness through four separate speeches, in one case telling his generals to dare to fight, it said. Foundation for Defense of Democracies spokespersons John Pomfret and Matt Pottinger. emphasize in foreign policy.

And the preparations are becoming more explicit, they say.

It is necessary to conscientiously implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress, thinking about strengthening the armed forces in the new era, military strategic policy in the new era, deepen training and combat readiness, accelerate transformation and construction, comprehensively raise the level of modernization of the armed forces, and resolutely fulfill all tasks assigned by the Party and people, Xi said Wednesday.

In the past few months alone, China has enshrined military readiness standards into law. and new air-raid shelters are being built in cities facing Taiwan. A host of new recruiting offices were opened across the country.

Xi and other senior figures in his Politburo have also begun calling for urgent efforts to improve China’s self-sufficiency in food and essential materials. In case we run out of either, the international market will not protect us, Xi says.

And its Communist Party theologians are jubilant.

Xi Unleashed Thought

On March 1, an official political journal published an essay titled Under Xi Jinping’s Thought on Strengthening the Military, We Will Advance Victoriously.

It reads: Our army is famous for being skilled in combat and having a strong fighting spirit. With millet and guns he defeated the Kuomintang army equipped with American equipment. He defeated the world’s number one enemy armed to the teeth on the Korean battlefield and performed mighty and majestic battle dramas that shocked the world and made ghosts and gods cry.

His paternity is particularly significant.

The essay appeared under the name of Jun Zheng, a military government namesake who may refer to China’s top military body, the Central Military Commission, write Pomfret and Pottinger.

President Xi unveiled the hand-picked members of his new Central Military Commission in October. He is the supreme head of the organism.

We must persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, conduct military struggles with firmness and flexibility, and improve our ability to respond to complex situations in a timely and appropriate manner, Xi said earlier this month. week.

And the increased frequency of such requests raises eyebrows.

Something has changed in Beijing that policymakers and business leaders everywhere cannot afford to ignore, write Pomfret and Pottinger.

(Xi) is clearly willing to use force to take the island. What remains unclear is whether he thinks he can do so without risking an uncontrolled escalation with the United States.

Taiwan and the United States believe that Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to launch a war against Taiwan. Photo/PA

deterrence command

The Atlantic Council, which released an interim report on defense innovation this week, said President Xi is increasingly confident his military can fight and win.

This trust, he says, must be eroded.

As the 2022 National Security Strategy indicates, we are living in a decisive decade, the assessment reads.

Congress and the Department of Defense must seize this opportunity to enact short-term changes that will help our military get the capabilities they need to defend our country and its interests.

He recommends urgent reform of how the government and U.S. agencies approach defense procurement, citing excessive project delays, cost explosions and failure rates.

Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine and China’s revanchism not only raise pressing geopolitical considerations, but also highlight the ability of US industrial bases to produce and field innovative technologies at scale.

China, which has doubled its military spending over the past decade, can now build more warships at just one of its new facilities than all seven US shipyards combined.

US Navy Secretary Carlos del Toro admitted him to Capitol Hill last month.

By 2028, we will have about 291 ships or so, he said.

I can’t predict exactly what the Chinese will have, but estimates are up around 440.

And US Senator Marco Rubio, who sits on the Foreign Relations and Appropriations Committees, used the numbers to take a sidelong shot of the prospect of building nuclear-powered submarines for Australia. This is not particularly surprising given that some members of our government seem content to export all domestic manufacturing, he writes.