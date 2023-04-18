Trump and DeSantis Super PACs Duel in TV Ads





Super PACs backing the two top Republican presidential hopefuls have kicked off a flurry of television ads, part of a multimillion-dollar bid to control the political narrative in the early days of an increasingly likely primary game.

The two groups MAGA Inc., which backs former President Donald J. Trump, and Never Back Down, which backs Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, have already spent more than $7.5 million combined.

MAGA Inc. spent exclusively on cable networks, while Never Back Down targeted states that traditionally held the parties’ first presidential nominating contests, according to spokespersons for the two super PACs and data from AdImpact, a ad tracking company.

The groups that oppose the methods reflect the disparate positions of politicians within the party. Mr Trump, a businessman-turned-TV star who has run two national political campaigns and announced his third last year, is universally recognized within the party and is seeking to capitalize on that advantage with a broad attack on Mr. DeSantis.

Mr. DeSantis, who has all but declared his 2024 candidacy and trails far behind Mr. Trump in most public opinion polls, continues to run for voters. A poll by Republican research firm Cygnal in Iowa this month showed 18% of respondents said they had never heard of Mr DeSantis or didn’t know much about him.

Who is running for president in 2024?

Map 1 of 8

The race begins. Four years after a historic high number of candidates ran for president, the field for the 2024 campaign is starting small and expected to be headlined by the same two men who ran last time: President Biden and Donald Trump. . Here’s who’s entered the race so far and who else might be running:

Donald Trump. The former president is running to reclaim the post he lost in 2020. Although his influence is somewhat diminished within the Republican Party and in the face of several legal investigations, he retains a large and engaged base of supporters, and he could be helped in the primary by several challengers splitting a limited anti-Trump vote.

Nikki Haley. The former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador under Trump introduced herself as part of a new generation of leaders and highlighted her experience living as the daughter of Indian immigrants. She has long been considered a rising star in the GOP, but her appeal in the party has waned amid her recurring embrace of Trump.

Asa Hutchison. The former Arkansas governor is one of a relatively small number of Republicans who have openly criticized Trump. Hutchinson denounced efforts by former presidents to cancel the 2020 election and said Trump should drop out of the presidential race.

Marianne Williamson. The self-help author and former spiritual advisor to Oprah Winfrey is showing up for the second time. In her 2020 campaign, the Democrat called for a federal peace department, backed reparations for slavery and called Trumpism a symptom of a disease of the American psyche that couldn’t be cured by political policies. .

If he opens a presidential campaign in the coming months, as expected, his chances of defeating Mr. Trump will largely depend on his performance in the early primary states.

Mr. DeSantis should have the resources to catch up. Never Back Down said it had already raised $30 million, part of a $110 million war chest available to its allies.

MAGA Inc. said $54.1 million in stock at the end of 2022. The group has been criticizing Mr. DeSantis in ads for more than a month. The first spot targets Mr. DeSantiss’ support for cutting Social Security and raising the retirement age for Medicare benefits while he was a congressman. The more you learn about DeSantis, the more you see he doesn’t share our values, the narrator says in the ad.

The most recent spot attacks him on his supposed eating habits and his political positions. It aired on CNN, Fox and Newsmax.

The ad accuses Mr. DeSantis of getting his dirty fingers into seniors’ benefit programs, referencing his support for changes to Medicare and Social Security when he was a congressman. The spot also pokes fun at Mr. DeSantis, a fast food and snack enthusiast, for allegedly once eating pudding with three fingers instead of waiting for a spoon. (Mr. DeSantis denied this.)

Ron DeSantis likes to stick his fingers where they don’t belong, and wasn’t just talking about pudding, a narrator says as an unnamed man in a suit casually eats pudding with his hands. DeSantis has his dirty fingers all over senior rights like cutting Medicare, cutting Social Security, even raising the retirement age.

The super PAC supporting Mr. DeSantis, Never Back Down, hit back over the weekend with a spot aimed at Mr. Trump. Its ads focus on Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada, all likely to hold early primaries.

The pro-DeSantis ad opens by reminding viewers of Mr. Trump’s legal troubles. The former president was arrested on April 4 and charged with 34 crimes in connection with an investigation into silent payments to a porn actress during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The spot, titled Fight Democrats, Not Republicans, argues that Mr. Trump should focus on these legal fights instead of attacking another Republican and asks: What happened to Donald Trump?

Donald Trump was attacked by a Democratic prosecutor in New York. So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican Governor of Florida? asks the narrator. Trump steals pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook, repeating lies about Social Security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/17/us/politics/trump-desantis-tv-ads.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related