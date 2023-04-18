Jokowi Views Technology Exhibition, Scholz Pushes for EU Deal

The two leaders jointly visited the stand of companies specializing in security and surveillance automation technologies, industrial solutions, industrial automation and healthcare solutions.

The two leaders also visited the stands of German companies that manufacture electrical components and systems and sell products for the distribution and control of electrical energy.

Indonesia’s Ministry of Industry website said that this year Indonesia became the first ASEAN country to officially become a partner country in a trade and technology expo. Hanover Fair. The exhibition runs from April 17 to 21, 2023.

In this exhibition, Indonesia also includes large, medium and pioneering technology companies. It is hoped that Indonesia’s participation will address the challenges that Indonesia faces in an effort to revolutionize its industrial sector.

Earlier on Sunday (4/16), Scholz said he would push for a trade deal between the European Union and Indonesia as part of his country’s efforts to reduce its dependence on China for important raw materials.

Scholz said the logical next step he believes needs to be taken is a free trade agreement between Indonesia and the European Union.





Speaking at the opening of the annual technology expo in Hanover, Scholz told Jokowi that a trade deal between Indonesia and the 27-nation bloc would create an economic region of 700 million people.

I am trying to reach this agreement, Scholz said of the negotiations between Jakarta and Brussels, which have been going on since 2016.

Germany is very worried about becoming too dependent on China, including for the basic products needed for digitalization and the transition to a zero-carbon economy. [my/jm]