Politics
Turkish defense minister told party supporters now is the time to kill
Levent Kenez/Stockholm
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who was nominated by the ruling party as a candidate for a parliamentary seat from his hometown of Kayseri, backed slogans calling for violence shouted by the public at a party meeting Sunday and replied: Wait, the time will come [to kill].
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has decided to appoint all ministers in his cabinet as deputies in order to have more seats in parliament. Akar, who previously served as chief of the general staff, was appointed to the cabinet by Erdogan following the 2018 elections.
As Akar spoke about the fight against terrorism and the work of his ministry at the party rally, the youths in attendance began shouting nationalist slogans that included the once popular themes of killing opponents, especially on the left, and to die for the cause. Hearing the chants, Akar responded with a smile and raised his fists saying, “The time will come.
After the opposition claimed that this behavior during an election period was an invitation to violence against the opposition, newly-turned-politician Akar backtracked and claimed his words had been twisted.
As we talk about the fight against terrorism, as we enter the dens of these terrorists, dissonant voices are coming from inside the country, Akar said, referring to the opposition, and added: We follow with surprise and sadness. It’s ill-intentioned to derive other meanings from my words. It is a distortion.
However, he did not explain what he was referring to with the words: “The time will come. If he meant killing terrorists as he claims, he has already said that the army has been extremely successful in this endeavor, so there was no point in talking about a time to come.
Political observers suspect that even if opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kldarolu wins the election with more than 50% of the vote on May 14, Erdogan will not leave office and take the election to a second round. with the illegal help of the Supreme. Election Commission (YSK), which is under its control. Then at the end of the second round, the YSK will declare that Erdogan won the election despite the fact that in reality he lost. It is claimed that at that time the position of the army will be decisive and that the army will be able to support Erdogan by remaining silent when the opposition, which will denounce the fraud, will be violently suppressed by the police and the paramilitary groups .
Akar is a close friend of Adnan Tanriverdi, with whom Erdogan has allied himself in transforming the army into an institution that will cause him no problems. Tanrverdi, a retired general and former chief military adviser to President Erdogan, heads private military contractor SADAT, a paramilitary unit loyal to Erdogan. He had to leave his post following a report by the Nordic Monitor that he was working to pave the way for the long-awaited Mahdi (prophesied redeemer of Islam), whom the whole Muslim world is waiting for.
Tanriverdi provided profiling lists that included opponents of Erdogan in the military. SADAT has also been involved in the training and management of Turkish-controlled jihadist fighters in Syria. It was also revealed that SADAT transported jihadists from Syria to Libya in cooperation with Turkish intelligence services. Last year, the Ministry of Defense reluctantly confirmed that retired military officers belonging to SADAT were serving on military examination boards and taking part in recruitment interviews.
Akar, without a doubt, is the person who brought the army to the current position of subordination desired by Erdogan. After a controversial coup attempt on July 15, 2016, Akar played a leading role in purging thousands of pro-NATO and pro-Western officers from the military. Generals who oppose a military operation in Syria are either imprisoned or forced into retirement.
In the years following the coup attempt, Akar also managed to fire pro-secular officers who collaborated with Erdogan between 2014 and 2016 to oust officers suspected of having ties to the Glen movement, a fierce criticism of Erdogan.
According to updated figures, 24,706 members of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have been dismissed from their posts since 2016. The official account indicates that 8,651 servicemen took part in the coup, which corresponds to only 1.5% of TSKs. Of these, 1,761 were conscripts and 1,214 military school cadets. Considering the fact that some 150 generals and thousands of lower-ranking officers were convicted of the coup, military experts find it odd that such an insignificant number of soldiers took part in the coup attempt.
Nordic Monitor previously published court documents indicating that Akar, then Chief of the General Staff, approved the torture and ill-treatment of detainees unlawfully held at a shooting range located at the General Staff headquarters. after the coup attempt.
