Donald Trump hits back at Ron DeSantis ‘gun-grabber’ attack announcement





Donald Trump fires back after a shot from a Super PAC that backs Ron DeSantis.

The Never Back Down PAC launched the announcement at the National Rifle Associations annual meeting in Indianapolis (and shortly after the governor of Florida signed unlicensed transportation legislation).

Trump claims the spot is an example of “Democratic misinformation” and adds that DeSantis didn’t show up to the NRA conference in Indiana because he was afraid of being booed.

“No one has been stronger for the 2nd Amendment than President Donald J. Trump, and yet Ron DeSanctus took a commercial this weekend saying, of all things, I agreed with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, ‘NOT'”, Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Wow, that’s like Democratic misinformation! This weekend at the NRA convention in Indianapolis, I had, by far, the biggest crowd and received, not even close, the most enthusiastic ovations I was there, in person. DeSanctus didn’t even introduce himself, he was afraid of being booed!

The 82-second ad claims Trump promised NRA members he had his back. But when Second Amendment rights came under attack, Trump let us down. On guns, Trump sided with the liberal Democrats.

The spot includes the former president mocking the gun rights group and the Republican politicians who march in concert with him.

Some of you are petrified by the NRA. You cannot be petrified. They have great power over you. They have less power over me. I don’t need it, Trump says at one point.

Trump is directly cited here in support of red flag laws, which allow affected parties to ask the government to remove firearms from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Trump is linked to Democrats such as U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, portrayed in the ad as supporting buying rules and regulations and changing the age from 18 to 21 for gun purchases .

Trump cut and ran like a coward, according to the narration. Trump the gun catcher doesn’t deserve a second chance.

While DeSantis was not at the NRA meeting, Trump made sure the governor was not forgotten, mentioning his tracks in various polls.

Trump has vowed to stay on offense against DeSantis and other shocked opponents.

You know, the only way to lose is to prevent the defense. Do you agree? Do you know what that means? In football, where they prevent the team from scoring, then they will prevent the last two minutes and they lose the match. We will never stop.

DeSantis had the opportunity to address Trump at a press conference on Monday but balked, saying the question about the former president’s recent endorsements was a matter of “political process.”

