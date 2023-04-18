On March 3031, 2023, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited China on his first trip to the country. Sanchez’s trip came just before Spain took over for the six-month rotation presidency of the EU Council of Sweden in July, during which he for to boost EU relations with China.

Sanchez is the first European leader to meet Xi after the recent visit in Moscow where Xi took out his 12 point peace proposal. Thus, at the center of Sanchez’s visit to Beijing was the proposal, which despite skepticism Western leaders in the context of more comfortable Russian-Chinese relations, aroused his interest. While praise proposals to reject nuclear weapons and his respect for territorial integrity, Sanchez guestXi to understand Ukrainian President Zelensky’s peace plan first-hand, insisting that Ukraine would establish the conditions for peace.

The visit also took place on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Spain and China, which were established in 1973, and which was followed by a Strategic partnership signed in 2005.

Trade in the center

The bulk of Spain-China relations centers on the economy, with China being an important source of investment and business opportunities for Spain, which has struggled with severe financial and debt crises. these last years. Unsurprisingly, Sanchez’s visit focused on trade, with meetings held at the Boao Forum for Asia, often describe as China’s response to Davos.

China remains Spain’s largest trading partner outside the EU. Chinese investment in Spain has steadily increased and moved beyond their traditional concentration in the agriculture, real estate and hospitality sectors in more strategic sectors, as evidenced by the Chinese company COSCO challenges in the ports of Bilbao and Valencia. According data of the Rhodium group, Chinese investments in Spain increased from less than 10 million per year before 2012 to more than 1.6 billion in 2016.

Chronicle of Spain trade fails with China amounted to 41.6 billion in 2022, an increase of 37% compared to 2021. This demonstrates the asymmetry of economic ties between the two countries. In 2022, China replaced Germany, Spain’s leading supplier, is the source of nearly 11% of its imports. Therefore, relying on its meetingwith Xi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali last year, Sanchez reiterated the need to develop a more balanced trade relationship with China as well as a reduction in non-tariff barriers that present challenges for Spanish businesses, mostly made up of of SMEs, to access China’s protected and competitive market. In this context, the Spanish elites support the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement which is still awaiting ratification by the European Parliament, believing that it would create a level playing field for economic activity with China.

From no pasa nada to conditional cooperation

While Spain’s relations with China take place within the broader framework of the EU, Spain’s approach to China has been relatively moderate.

Every Spanish Prime Minister has visited China since King Juan Carlos visited China in 1978. Spain was the first Western country to sign a extradition treaty with China in 2005, and also the first EU Member State to send his foreign minister in China after the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989. During the Dalai Lama’s five trips to Spain, no official authority received him.

In 2009, former Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao referred to Spain as China’s best friend in Europe. During its previous Presidency of the Council of the EU in 2010, Spain recommended for lifting the arms embargo against China. In 2013, relations were briefly strained when Spain attempted to indict former rulers Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin through universal jurisdiction over their violations in Tibet. However, according to a report by the French Institute of International Relations, Spain is traditionally among the the most accommodating European countries regarding human rights issues in Taiwan, Tibet and China. In 2018, Madrid hosted Xi, who describerelations between China and Spain as the best in history during his meeting with King Felipe VI. And during the COVID-19 pandemic, faulty medical supplies received via China mask diplomacy did not change Madrid’s no pasa nada attitude towards Beijing.

However, in the post-pandemic period, in tandem with the rest of the EU, Spain has adopted a more critical stance towards China, which has resulted in more conditional cooperation based on mistrust resulting from the assertive behavior of the China.

In 2021, the main Spanish telecommunications company Telefonica replaced parts of its previously deployed 5G equipment with equipment from Ericsson. In 2022, the Spanish government introduced a draft royal decree on foreign investments implementing the EU IDE filtering mechanism aimed at scrutinizing Chinese investments. The same year, Spain sign a joint statement with 50 countries, expressing concern about the human rights situation in China, especially regarding Uyghur Muslims. Moreover, unlike other southern European countries, Portugal and Italy, Spain did not join Belt and Road Initiative of China. Moreover, the emergence of far-right party Vox on the Spanish political scene has caused ties with China to become a factor in internal debates.

More punches below for Spanish foreign policy

Despite its important geography surrounded by the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean and its historical ties with the nations of Latin America, a triad of challenges involving the countries economic woes In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, unrest emanating from the Catalan separatist movement, and carry on domestic political turbulence resulted in an underperforming foreign policy. Spain’s attention was traditionally limited to the Maghreb and Mediterranean regions in addition to the management of migration flows from Africa.

But in recent years the tide has turned for Spain to move from a passive player in the EU to a more global player. Cracks in the traditional Franco-German guard, as well as other European member states taking the initiative on issues such as support for Ukraine, offer overtures to Spain. Brexit and the contrast between Italy’s Eurosceptic government and the refreshingly pro-EU nature of Spanish politics are opportunities for Spain to gain greater influence at the European level. These have allowed Sanchez to prioritize the international arena since taking over from his predecessor, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, in a no-confidence vote in 2018. emphasizing that Spain would be at the forefront of the European debate. In a big victory for Spanish influence, Josep Borrell, who was foreign minister in the Sanchez government, was appointed head of the European External Action Service in 2019.

Since the start of the war, Sanchez has remained a staunch NATO ally and supporter of Ukraine, commit to provide 10 modern Leopard tanks and to visit the country twice. Fourth in the EU for welcoming refugees, Spain has welcomedmore than 170,000 Ukrainian refugees since the beginning of the war. forthcoming Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU, which to prioritize the Union’s strategic autonomy, will also offer the country the opportunity to extend its commitment on the European and world stage.

The presidency arrives amid a more stable Spanish economy, with the country marching inflation rate at 3.3%, among the lowest in Europe, partly due to its lower dependence on Russian gas. Previously, Spain was particularly affected during the pandemic, with its GDP falling by 11% in 2020. Yet the Spanish economy bounced back of more than 5% GDP growth in 2021, supported in part by the Next Generation EU Recovery Fund.

For Sanchez, the visit to Beijing showed Spain’s growing global influence ahead of national elections scheduled for December 2023, where polls predict the opposition People’s Party ahead of Sanchez’s Socialist Party. Also, Sanchez relatives with France and Germany, the EU’s traditional power brokers, will also be useful for Spain’s global ambitions.

Prior to his trip, Sanchez describe China as a leading global player, urging the world to listen to its voice. Analysts like Jose Ignacio Torreblanca of the European Council on Foreign Relations believe Spain is well placed to act as a facilitator due to its relatively easy ties with Beijing. But while Madrid may compartmentalize its trade relationship with Beijing away from its stance on war, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has stress that Beijing’s stance on the war will be a determining factor in EU-China relations.

Whether Sanchez will finally be able to fulfill Spain’s geopolitical ambitions remains to be seen. The stakes for Europe are high, and after years of punching below its weight, the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy adopting a more proactive and bold approach to foreign policy can only to be greeted.

Source: This article was published by Observer Research Foundation