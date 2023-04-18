Judge denies Trump’s request to delay trial in rape accuser Carroll’s trial





NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to postpone a trial scheduled for April 25 on whether he defamed former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll denying having raped her.

Trump’s lawyers last week urged U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court to grant a four-week “retraction” period until at least May 23 to give Trump a fair trial, citing a recent “deluge of damaging media coverage”. criminal charges against him.

In an order written on Monday, Kaplan said Carroll’s case was “completely unrelated” to the New York state-level charge, in which Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of business documents in connection with a silent payment made to a porn star. before the 2016 elections.

Kaplan said there was no reason to assume it would be easier to assemble a fair and impartial jury in May. He said some of the media coverage was based on Trump’s own public statements.

“It is not good for Mr. Trump to promote pre-trial publicity and then claim that the coverage he promoted was harmful to him,” Kaplan wrote.

Trump’s attorney, Joseph Tacopina, declined to comment.

Carroll’s lawsuit stems from his alleged meeting with Trump in late 1995 or early 1996 at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan. She said Trump asked her for help buying a gift for another woman, but then “maneuvered” her into a dressing room, where he sexually assaulted her.

After Carroll described the incident in an excerpt from his June 2019 New York magazine memoir, Trump told a reporter he didn’t know Carroll, that “she’s not my type.” and that she concocted the rape allegation to sell her book. He largely reiterated his denial in October 2022.

