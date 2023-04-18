Politics
Narendra Modi – Aadhaar Sieve Fuels CAA Fear
They want to eliminate a particular community from their citizenship rights through this campaign, says Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of Bengal
Picture file
|
Kolkata
|
Published on 18.04.23, 05:24 AM
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cited a letter from the Center on Identification of Illegal Aadhaar Cardholders in North and South Parganas-24 to signal concerns over whether the Narendra Modi government was rekindling the citizenship push before general elections.
At a press conference at the Secretary of State, Mamata read the operative part of a letter sent to his office from Delhi: I am instructed to refer to the ongoing exercise for verification/updating of maps Aadhaar cards in the selected districts and to forward a list of the precise location of the exact pockets of illegal alien establishments in the selected districts to enable UIDAI to focus more on the Aadhaar card elimination exercise illegal.
The letter was addressed to the Director General of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) by an Under Secretary of the Union Home Ministry, which was then forwarded to the Office of the Chief Minister .
In Calcutta, Mamata said the tenor of the letter made it clear that the ruling dispensation in Delhi had begun the process of implementing the controversial CAA and NRC-NPR citizenship matrix ahead of the 2024 elections.
Plans by the Modi government to roll out these provisions had to be put on hold amid the protests and the pandemic.
That the main objective is to polarize people along religious lines is clear from the letter, Mamata said, referring to the shortlisting of 24-Parganas from the North and South to conduct the exercise.
“They want to remove a particular community from their citizenship rights through this campaign. The plot is to declare all such people “foreigners” if their Aadhaar card is detected with a lack (of information). That means they’re playing with the NRC card again,” she said.
The specific areas mentioned in the letter are Barasat, Hasnabad, Bongaon, Petrapole, Barrackpore, Naihati, Jagatdal and Khardaha in North 24-Parganas and Baruipur, Canning, Sonarpur and Malikpur in South 24-Parganas, Mamata said.
“They (the Center) don’t want to spare even a little boy or girl from their car and they will even declare minors as foreigners in case they don’t have any documents… You can easily remember what happened went to Assam, the detention centres,” she added.
The preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) started in Assam in 2013 followed by the introduction of the Citizenship Act in 2019. A large number of people whose names were not in the final NRC in Assam were sent to detention. fields.
The BJP establishment in Bengal believes that the citizenship issue will be a powerful tool of polarization in Bengal, a border state with a large minority population. The rating of Saffron Camp is based on its relatively better performance in the border areas of North 24-Parganas, Nadia and some districts of North Bengal.
Mamata vowed not to participate in the exercise and attempted to send a message to the minority community. “I will not participate in the NRC type exercise. I will not allow them to play with the NRC card here. I think everyone who lives in Bengal is already a citizen of our country,” she said.
A central government source said the exercise was a pilot project involving at least eight states and had no connection to the NRC.
“There are so many people using fake Aadhaar cards to use different facilities. The government wants to detect these fake documents,” the source said.
When asked, a source at the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi said on condition of anonymity that he was not aware of the letter. But a source in another border state said the administration had been told to “eliminate” fake Aadhaar cards.
During the press conference, Mamata criticized the Center for increasing the radius of jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km from border areas and attributed a motive for the move.
“This was done so that during panchayat elections, these BSF jawans could harass ordinary people and prevent them from exercising their democratic right,” Mamata said.
Additional reports from our New Delhi office
|
