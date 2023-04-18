Judge denies Trump’s request to delay rape trial due to negative publicity | donald trump





Donald Trump’s rape trial will begin next week as scheduled after a federal judge denied a request for a one-month adjournment, saying the former president cannot make public statements to promote pre-trial publicity , then claim that it is detrimental to him and reason to delay .

Manhattan federal judge Lewis A Kaplan said the civil trial on the claims against Trump by columnist E Jean Carroll will begin as scheduled on April 25. Trump denies rape or knowing Carroll.

Kaplan dismissed arguments by Trump attorney Joe Tacopina that the former president’s recent indictment in New York state court for criminal falsification of business records has created such negative publicity that a A month’s reflection period was required before the rape trial could begin.

Kaplan said: There was, of course, a lot of media coverage, some of which was prompted and, in fact, provoked by Mr. Trump, first about the seemingly impending indictment and then about the indictment itself and finally on the indictment.

But the connection Mr. Trump seeks to make between that coverage and the need or effectiveness of a cooling-off period is not supported by any evidence.

Kaplan said some of Trump’s indictment coverage was his, with the ex-president making public statements on his social media platform, in press conferences and in interviews. .

It is not good for Mr. Trump to promote pre-trial publicity and then claim that the coverage he promoted was prejudicial to him and should be counted as justifying a further delay, the judge said, adding that he also feared the request was a delaying tactic by Mr. Trump.

He noted that there was no need to find jurors who had never heard of Trump’s legal troubles as long as the jurors agreed to be fair and impartial.

Nothing justifies an adjournment. This case has no connection to the prosecution, Kaplan said, referring to charges against Trump on the grounds that he played a role in the silent payment of two women who had claimed relationships with him years before the incident. 2016 presidential election. He denied the cases.

Tacopina declined to comment on Kaplans’ decision and whether Trump will attend the rape trial. He is required to notify Kaplan by Thursday if Trump plans to run.

In a footnote, the judge cited other legal threats Trump faces to show that a month-long trial delay resulting from the Carrolls trial could worsen the climate for finding a fair jury rather than improve it.

A Justice Department special counsel is looking into Trump’s handling of classified documents, as well as issues related to the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia is investigating Trump’s actions after the 2020 election. New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump, his family and his business for alleged financial wrongdoing.

Carroll sued Trump for defamation after saying she lied when she wrote in a 2019 memoir that he attacked her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in 1996. She filed a second suit in court in November, after New York State allowed victims to temporarily sue over long-ago sexual assaults.

