Jokowi inaugurates the Indonesian pavilion at Hannover Messe





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday opened the 3,000 square meter Indonesian pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023, in which Indonesia is participating as an official partner. “Welcome to the Indonesian Pavilion, a specially designed pavilion following the shape of the traditional Indonesian ship, Pinissi ship. We want to present the spirit of Indonesia in the face of future challenges,” he remarked in Hannover, Germany. Widodo made this statement at the inauguration of the Indonesian pavilion in hall 2 of the Hanover fairgrounds. The ceremony took place in the presence of the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz. “I invite you, ladies and gentlemen, to this pavilion to view Indonesia as a ‘land of opportunity’ and a hub for future manufacturing,” he said. THE Pinissi The ship’s design stand has two main masts and seven sails, he explained. The two main poles represent the foundations of Indonesia’s transformation, namely industrial downstream and accelerating clean energy. Meanwhile, the seven sails illustrate the priority sectors promoted by the Indonesian co-exhibitors, namely the food, textile, automotive, electronics, chemicals, medical devices and the pharmacy. Widodo pointed out that accelerating the transformation of Indonesian industry will help revive regional and global economies. “Therefore, with the spirit of infinite journey, let us sail together and accelerate transformation for a better world. Because investing in Indonesia is investing in a better future. Thus, I officially open the Indonesian Pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023,” he said. said. Indonesia once again became one of Hannover Messe’s partner countries after the 2021 edition of the fair, which was held virtually due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Indonesia is the first country in Southeast Asia to become a partner country of the show, which has attracted at least 4,000 exhibitors, among others, with 157 co-exhibitors from Indonesia. As a partner country, Indonesia raised the theme “Making Indonesia 4.0” to show Indonesia’s initiative for environmental sustainability and economic transformation. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Jokowi meets BASF, Eramet and Volkswagen, discusses investments Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

