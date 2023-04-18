Politics
25 years of Good Friday Agreement, but Irish peace process still fragile — MercoPress
25 years of Good Friday Agreement, but Irish peace process still fragile
US President Joe Biden traveled to Ireland this week to celebrate an anniversary that almost didn’t happen – the 25th anniversary of the 1998 ‘Good Friday Agreement’ that ended 30 years of killings in Northern Ireland, but it nearly collapsed this year.
The ‘Troubles’ saw more than 3,000 people killed in assassinations, ambushes and bombings as the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) waged guerrilla and terror warfare against the Protestant majority in Northern Ireland and the British Army, seeking to unite the province with the predominantly Catholic Republic of Ireland to the south.
Eventually the two sides fought to a standstill, and a 1994 ceasefire was followed four years later by the Good Friday Agreement, a complex structure of balanced concessions, mandatory sharing of power and, of course, amnesties for many people.
The agreement was guaranteed by the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and the European Union to which the two countries then belonged. And for the next quarter century, Northern Ireland, with just under two million people, roughly half Protestant, half Catholic, enjoyed both peace and a booming economy.
The secret to his success was the ultra-open border he created between the British-ruled province and the Republic of Ireland.
Catholic ‘nationalists’ dreaming of a united Ireland could live their lives as if it were true, and even claim Irish passports. Protestant “loyalists” could still steal the Union Jack and pretend that nothing important had changed.
The British Army was withdrawn from Northern Ireland, a new non-sectarian police force was created and most people lived more or less happily ever after. Unfortunately, this acceptable compromise essentially depended on the invisibility of the “virtual” border. So when Brexit happened in 2016, the whole deal was undermined.
With the resurgence of nationalism everywhere and the demise of the British Empire, an outbreak of English nationalism was quite likely, and its obvious target was the European Union. An ambitious journalist named Boris Johnson spearheaded the Brexit cause, hoping it would make him Prime Minister, and he did.
Johnson neither knew nor cared about Irish politics and diplomacy, but some sort of real border with the Republic of Ireland was to reappear if the UK left the EU. He denied this fact for as long as he could, but in 2019 he signed a ‘withdrawal agreement’ which placed the border between the UK and the EU in the Irish Sea, between the Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
This infuriated the Northern Irish “loyalists”, who thought they were becoming second-class British citizens. He gave enormous encouragement to the more militant ‘nationalists’ of the Catholic population, who imagined this to be the last step before the inevitable unification of all Ireland.
And just by coincidence, the 2021 census revealed that Catholics have finally become a slim majority of the population of Northern Ireland. Thus, the old conflict began to reawaken.
Johnson then threatened to tear up the deal, but his own Conservative Party dumped him last July for his relentless lies on this and other topics. After Liz Truss’ brief but disturbed prime minister, the relatively calm and competent Rishi Sunak took over.
Sunak brokered a deal with the EU in February that eases the movement of goods between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, but leaves the Irish Sea border. Maybe that will put the monster to sleep – and maybe not.
Many good people work hard to avoid a collapse of the deal, and they will probably succeed. But it’s no surprise Joe Biden, of Irish Catholic descent, is kicking off his Irish tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland – and isn’t planning to attend King Charles III’s coronation in London next month .
