



With less than a month to go before general elections that will decide the fate of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the government has announced that a natural gas discovery in the Black Sea will begin production and deliveries as early as April 20, helping the country to move forward towards energy independence.



The discovery, believed to encompass some 710 billion cubic meters worth more than 500 billion dollarscould meet Turkey’s residential domestic demand for 35 years and industrial demand for a decade and a half, according to Turkey’s natural resources minister.



The discovery of the Sakarya field in the Black Sea is now expected to start transmission later this week and will initially produce some 10 million cubic meters per day, increasing to 40 million cubic meters per day in three years.



The distribution of natural gas to households is expected to start in May, according to the minister, as reported by CNN Turk.



This is a major victory for beleaguered President Erdogan, whose popularity has fallen dramatically since then. devastating earthquake left more than 40,000 dead when tens of thousands of buildings collapsed due to code violations.



The start-up of the Sakarya field will allow Erdogan to increase his electoral chances by giving away free energy at a time when the Turks are struggling with runaway inflation.



Earlier this month, Bloomberg quoted UniCredit SpA economists as saying they expected Turkey’s annual inflation to end the year at 50%, although tighter monetary policy could ease it closer to 24 % in 2024, according to the results of the May elections.



While Ankara will likely consider natural gas exports to Europe to swell state coffers, promises of lower energy bills in the country are crucial to Erdogan’s electoral chances.



On May 14, Erdogan – who has ruled for 20 years and has become increasingly authoritarian – will face an opposition candidate dubbed the “Turkish Gandhi”, Kemal K?l?çdaro?lu, who seems to have a slight lead in the polls.



Turkey depends on oil and gas imports from Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Qatar, the United States, Nigeria and Algeria. By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com More reading on Oilprice.com:

