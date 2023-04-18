Donald Trump assault and defamation trial will not be delayed, judge says





New York CNN—

A federal judge on Monday denied for the second time former President Donald Trump’s request to delay an assault and defamation trial scheduled to begin next week in New York.

Trump’s lawyers have called for the delay, saying a cooling-off period is needed to get a fair and impartial jury given the media attention surrounding Trump’s indictment for falsifying business documents to conceal a silent payment made to silence a past affair, which he denies.

Jury selection begins next Tuesday in the trial of E. Jean Carrolls alleging Trump raped her in a New York lodge in the mid-1990s and then defamed her years later when he denied it happened, says she was not her type and suggested she made the story to promote a new book.

Judge Lewis Kaplan said it was pure speculation that the attention around the indictment, which was significantly (but certainly not entirely) prompted or provoked by Mr Trump’s own actions, would affect the ability to select a jury.

Trump’s lawyers had suggested there should be a one-month delay because the indictment and trial allegations involve sexual misconduct.

The judge said suggesting that the crux of the case is the same is simply wrong. He also noted that this appeared to be another delaying tactic by Trump’s legal team.

It is not good for Mr. Trump to promote pre-trial publicity and then claim that the coverage he promoted was prejudicial to him and should be counted as justifying a further delay, the judge added.

Any bias, Kaplan wrote, would be eliminated during jury selection, which would likely include questions about whether they are aware of Trump’s legal troubles.

The judge previously ruled that the jury would be anonymous in the case and denied requests to reveal their identities to Carroll or Trump’s legal team, citing potential security risks stemming from Trump’s own rhetoric.

Kaplan denied another request to postpone the trial after Trump’s legal team said it recently learned that a billionaire donor to Democratic causes funded some of Carrolls’ litigation. The judge said he would allow Trump’s attorneys to ask Carroll limited questions about the payments in a narrowly tailored pretrial deposition. He did not decide whether these questions would be permitted at trial.

