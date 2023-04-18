Indonesia, Singapore sign six MoUs to strengthen bilateral ties





Indonesia and Singapore signed six MoUs at the end of March 2023 to strengthen bilateral relations. The MoUs cover renewable energy, sustainable housing development, knowledge sharing and research, healthcare, urban search and rescue, and technology exchange. The agreements were signed against the backdrop of the Singapore-Indonesia leadership retreat; the sixth between Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Indonesian President Joko Widodo. In addition, the two leaders oversaw the ratification of the three agreements under the Singapore-Indonesia Agreement Extended frame which was signed in January 2022. These agreements relate to the realignment of the Flight Information Region (FIR), defense cooperation and an extradition treaty. Renewable energy Under the Renewable Energy Memorandum of Understanding, Singapore and Indonesia will cooperate to facilitate investment in renewable energy manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, including for the development of its upstream and downstream industries. These include investments in solar farms and battery energy storage systems. In addition, the two countries will explore projects to export power to Singapore from Indonesia. Singapore aims to import up to 4 GW of low-carbon electricity by 2035, or 30% of the city-states’ energy supply. Indonesia has abundant renewable energy resources of over 3,000 GW, including geothermal, wind, solar, bioenergy and hydropower. The country has 40% of the world’s geothermal energy reserves, while more than 800 rivers in Indonesia have the potential to generate hydroelectric power of more than 75 GW. Development of sustainable housing The Memorandum of Understanding on Sustainable Housing Development aims to facilitate the exchange of information on best practices in the development of sustainable infrastructure. The two governments will use Indonesia’s new capital, Nusantara, as one of the pilot projects. In addition, another potential city for knowledge exchange on urban regeneration will be the Jakarta metropolitan area, which has over 30 million inhabitants and is in need of major urban regeneration. More than 40% of the current capital lies below sea level and the city is consistently ranked as having one of the worst traffic congestion in the world. Knowledge sharing, capacity building and research The Indonesian government plans for the new capital of Nusantara to be a green and smart city, encompassing information, communication and technology infrastructure to improve operational efficiency and provide better quality of government services. About 75 percent of the capital’s planned site will be open green spaces, of which 65 percent is a protected area and 10 percent is for food production. President Joko Widodo noted that he had received 20 letters of intent from the Singaporean private sector to invest in Nusantara. Technology Exchange Program Under this MoU, tech professionals from Singapore and Indonesia can pursue growth opportunities in their respective digital economies for up to one year, through the Tech X program. The program will be open to such professionals under the age of 30 and who obtained at least a bachelor’s degree no more than five years previously. The list of accepted universities is as follows: Singapore National University of Singapore (NUS) Nanyang Technological University (NTU) Singapore Management University (SMU) Singapore Institute of Technology (seated) Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) Indonesia University of Indonesia Gadjah Mada University IPB University Bandung Institute of Technology November 10 Institute of Technology Airlangga University University of Padjadjaran Brawijaya University University of Diponegoro Bina Nusantara University Telkom University Health cooperation The Ministries of Health of Indonesia and Singapore will cooperate to promote the exchange of knowledge, information, data and technology in the health sector. Urban search and rescue The Indonesian Search and Rescue Agency and the Singapore Civil Defense Force will establish a framework for urban search and rescue by exchanging knowledge and expertise. In addition, the two organizations will provide mutual assistance in the event of a natural disaster. About Us ASEAN Briefing is produced by Dezan Shira & Associates. The firm assists foreign investors throughout Asia and has offices throughout ASEAN, including Singapore, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh CityAnd Da Nang In Vietnam, MunichAnd Esen in Germany, BostonAnd Salt Lake City in the USA, Milano, ConeglianoAnd Udine in Italy, in addition to JakartaAnd Batam in Indonesia. We also have partner companies in Malaysia, BangladeshTHE PhilippinesAnd Thailand as well as our practices in China And India. Please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at www.dezshira.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aseanbriefing.com/news/indonesia-and-singapore-sign-six-mous-to-enhance-bilateral-ties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos