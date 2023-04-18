Trump allies fight in Bragg’s backyard with New York crime hearing





Donald Trump’s congressional allies led the fight in Manhattan on Monday, holding a court hearing to attack District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, as weak on crime, part of the Republican strategy to undermine the historical prosecutions of the former president.

Led by Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the powerful House Judiciary Committee heard from victims of violent crimes as Republicans argue Bragg dropped the ball to keep the public safe to focus on prosecuting Trump. Bragg’s office has defended the Trump investigation, and he points to new data showing that crime has dropped significantly in Manhattan.

The high-profile hearing was a further escalation in the battle between Bragg and Trump and his key allies on Capitol Hill.

Bragg announced this month that a Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump in a silent money scheme to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels during his successful 2016 presidential campaign. pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York.

Trump and other Republicans have blasted Manhattan’s investigation and indictment as a politically motivated witch hunt designed to harm Trump, the 2024 GOP presidential frontrunner.

Jordan and other House GOP committee chairs launched their own investigations into Bragg’s investigation of Trump and called on Bragg to testify before Congress, a request he denied. Jordan also subpoenaed former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz, who led the prosecutor’s office investigation into Trump’s finances before he resigned last year.

Bragg, who has received multiple death threats, responded last week by suing Jordan for the courts to block the subpoenas, calling the congressional investigation an ‘unconstitutional attempt to undermine an ongoing criminal prosecution and criminal investigation. in New York” on Trump.

On Monday, Jordan and Republicans held a congressional hearing focused on Bragg in his backyard at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building.

That outside politicians are now appearing in New York City at taxpayer expense for a political stunt is a slap in the face to the dedicated NYPD officers, prosecutors and other officials who work tirelessly every day, Bragg said in a statement.

Democrats, led by Ranking Member Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., pushed back on the hearing, calling it a political stunt designed to protect Donald Trump.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, said it was no coincidence that Republicans focused their hearing on crime in New York. “Apparently, Manhattan is just lovely this time of year. What a remarkable coincidence. … Of course, it’s no coincidence at all. Instead, it’s GOP leaders and Congress who are doing what they’ve done best for the past six years, and that’s to act as Donald J. Trump’s criminal defense attorney.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, RN.Y., told reporters she believed the hearing would “take place regardless” of Trump, “because it’s an issue that I’ve pointed out and pressed my colleagues [about] again and again.

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said part of the reason Republicans want to hold the hearing in Manhattan is because their constituents see information about crime in New York on the news and question them about it. subject.

Braggs’ office pushed back, calling New York the safest major city in America and highlighting police data that showed violent crime was down in the first quarter of 2023 from a year ago at Manhattan. Murders are down 14%, shootings down 17% and burglaries down 21% in the borough, police said.

In DA Braggs’ first year in office, New York had one of the lowest murder rates of major cities in the United States (5.2), nearly three times lower than Columbus, Ohio (15, 4), Braggs’ office said.

Witnesses played down the statistics, saying a sense of insecurity in New York City permeates residents, with some of them fearful of taking the city’s extensive subway system or walking its streets.

You can’t convince us not to believe our lying eyes with your numbers because we see it with our eyes day in and day out,” said Madeline Brame, chair of the Victims Rights Reform Council, which was established in 1999. honor of her son, who was killed in Harlem in 2018.

Brame claimed the case against the suspect in the attack on his son fell apart when Bragg took office last year and called on Congress to halt federal funding for the DA office. (After the hearing, Braggs’ office noted that all four people charged with the death of Brames’ son had been convicted or pleaded guilty to crimes.)

I’m not the only one. We are hundreds and thousands. We don’t care about politics, she says. We don’t care. It could be the man on the moon running for president, okay, as long as whoever holds the job [can bring] a little civility and common sense in our city.

Meanwhile, protesters shouted outside the courtroom, with some shouting We Love Trump and others calling Jordan a traitor and an insurgent.

Jim Kessler, co-founder and senior vice president for policy of Third Way, a centrist Democratic think tank, noted in his opening statement that New York’s murder rate is lower than in Republican-run states such as as Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama. During questioning, Kessler noted that crime rates for a range of violent crimes were higher in Ohio, Jordan’s home state, than in New York.

We live in a violent country like no other advanced country, Kessler said. And the fact is that New York City is not only safer than most major American cities; it’s safer than most cities of any size and per capita. New York City is safer than most member states sitting on the majority dais.

But as Democrats sought to highlight New York’s tougher gun laws compared to those in Republican-led states, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-California, noted that committee members crimes highlighted had been committed with knives rather than firearms.

Responding to Democratic arguments that tougher gun laws across the country would curb violent crime, Barry Borgen, committee witness and father of an anti-Semitic hate crime victim, said: Criminals will have fire arms. You can’t do anything about it.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California and other Democrats have suggested witnesses are being exploited and used as props. “I fear you will be used for political purposes despite your sincerity,” she said, drawing boos from the crowd.

Replying, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said the committee is “here not to use anyone but to raise the voices of the brave people who are here to tell their stories.”

“Ms. Brame, do you feel used in this audience? Gaetz asked.

“I’m a willing participant,” Brame replied.

Gaetz posed a similar question to Jennifer Harrison, the founder of Victims Rights NY, whose boyfriend was fatally stabbed outside a New Jersey club in 2005. The group’s website includes a petition urging Governor Kathy Hochul to exercise her power to fire Alvin Bragg.

“Let me ask you this: do you feel more used by this committee hearing or do you feel more used by a criminal justice system that has allowed people to kill people you love and care about? without consequence ?” Gaetz said.

“The latter,” Harrison replied. “And I’m beyond grateful to have the opportunity to testify here on behalf of the victims, because the Democratic Party, including Mr. Nadler and everyone here today, ignored us in this city.

The committee also heard from Jose Alba, a former employee of the Harlem bodega whom Braggs’ office charged with second-degree murder and sent to Rikers Island jail after he fatally stabbed a man who jumped behind the counter and l attacked last July. Alba had claimed self-defense. After an outcry from Mayor Eric Adams and others, Bragg dropped the murder charge, NBC New York reported.

Other witnesses included Paul DiGiacomo, the president of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association, and Democratic City Councilman Robert F. Holden, who called on Bragg to prioritize the arrest and jailing of others suspected of committing crimes.

Adams, a Democrat who has antagonized some on the left with his approach to dealing with crime, called out the GOP for delaying gun safety laws and a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Weapons nomination fire and explosives.

“We need to focus on how we deal with the gun violence that is suffocating America and let the prosecutor do his job,” Adams said at a press conference Monday morning.

Allan Smith reported from New York and Scott Wong reported from Washington.

CORRECTION (April 17, 2023, 9:00 PM ET): An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed the name of a federal agency. This is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, not the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

