NPR’s Frank Langfitt looks back on coverage of seven tumultuous years in the UK : NPR

The last seven years have been the most tumultuous in the UK since the end of the Second World War. After five prime ministers and two monarchs, Frank Langfitt looks back on his tenure in the UK

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The last seven years have been the most tumultuous in the UK since the end of the Second World War.

(SOUND EXTRACTION FROM THE EDITING)

DAVID CAMERON: The British people voted to leave the European Union, and their will must be respected.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Tonight Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now in intensive care less than 24 hours after being hospitalized in his battle with coronavirus.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Moments ago Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

DETROW: Frank Langfitt, our man in London, was there for everything. After five prime ministers and two monarchs, he is ending his term in the United Kingdom. So we have him online to try to make sense of some of the history he witnessed. Hello, Frank.

FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hi, Scott.

DETROW: So I want to start with that. You arrive in London in June 2016, a week before the Brexit vote. I blame you.

LANGFITT: You’re not the only one. In other assignments I’ve had, great things happened soon after I arrived.

DETROW: It’s a good sequence. But back to that moment before all that change. What do you remember Britain was like at that moment just before Brexit?

LANGFITT: I mean, it was a pretty normal place. It was considered a quiet news publication – relatively quiet. I was from China and was afraid there wasn’t much to report. Britain was still part of the European Union, a huge single economic market of half a billion consumers. And the UK, you have to remember, Scott – it seems like a long time ago – was synonymous with boring but reliable and orderly governance.

DETROW: So you’re just getting settled. British voters surprise the world. How was it?

LANGFITT: It was really wild. I mean, I woke up to the news in the morning and ended up working 30 days straight, traveling all over the country. And you have to remember the Brexit campaign, it was led by Boris Johnson. They had no plan for how to leave the European Union. The result was therefore political chaos.

DETROW: And that’s when you lost your first Prime Minister. David Cameron resigns immediately. Theresa May takes over. And is it fair to say that his main legacy is to try and fail again and again to come up with a plan and get it through Parliament to implement Brexit?

LANGFITT: I think that’s fair. I mean, his tenure was a disaster in many ways. At one point she had a Brexit bill which lost by a modern parliamentary record 230 votes. Eventually, she was forced to resign. And at that time, the long-respected British political system was a bit of a laughingstock. And then comes Boris Johnson.

DETROW: Yes, and he wins a landslide election in 2019. He finally passes Brexit. It’s been about three years since that came into force. What was the impact?

LANGFITT: Well, I think it’s clearly hurt the UK economy. Almost all economists have predicted that this is what will happen. And the government’s own fiscal watchdog expects the UK economy to become 4% smaller than it otherwise would have been. And it comes, of course, at a difficult time as Britain still grapples with the COVID hangover and high inflation triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

DETROW: Going back to the original vote, Britons voted for Brexit 52% to 48 -. What do people think of this decision now? And what do you think are the big lessons from years later?

LANGFITT: Yes. I think there are clear signs of regret, Scott. Recent polls show that 58% would vote to join the EU if they could. Part of that is the deaths of some older Brexit voters. But the other thing is the feeling that there really was an economic cost. And in terms of lessons, I think you should never take something as complicated as this, which is, you know, unraveling a decades-old economic and legal relationship, pitching it to voters. Because I think to some extent, maybe you’re asking too much of them.

The second lesson is not to lie to them, which is what Boris Johnson did. You remember, before the referendum, he was riding in this red double-decker bus with a banner saying that Brexit would bring over $400 million to the National Health Service. It wasn’t true at all. And by the way, the National Health Service, the NHS, is a wreck now. And part of the problem is indeed underfunding. And these days, I say, certainly in Europe and certainly in parts of the UK, Brexit is seen as this great self-inflicted wound.

DETROW: And yet, despite the beatings for lying, Johnson became the dominant political player in the UK for much of this post-Brexit period. He wins this great landslide election. How did he do it?

LANGFITT: Johnson is a very complicated character, way beyond the performance he puts on, and a lot of people think it’s absolutely a performance. He was very, very good at political messages. He is funny and disarming. I seen it in the – you know, on the stump, and it’s very good. He has this knack for making people feel good about Britain. And here he is after the Conservative Party elected him leader. It was in 2019.

(SOUND EXCERPT FROM AN ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BORIS JOHNSON: We will energize the country. We will complete Brexit on October 31. We will take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring in a new spirit of dynamism. And we will again believe in ourselves and in what we can achieve. And like a sleeping giant, we will rise and step out of the ropes of self-doubt and negativity.

DETROW: I don’t know if the spirit of achievement really sums up everything that’s happened since, huh?

LANGFITT: No. I mean, you know, what happened, of course, we ended up in political chaos. And Johnson, to some extent, kind of ignored the downsides to a large extent. He – part of his genius was his ability to make people feel good even if the circumstances weren’t good at all. He’s also part of what I consider to be a sort of British nostalgia machine. In his speeches, he would reference Churchill, World War II, the British Empire, Britain when it was much more powerful and wealthy, which made some people of that generation feel pretty good. Older Conservative voters, you know, in his party, they love it.

DETROW: And speaking of the British nostalgia machine, I think, honestly, we could have spent this whole segment talking about all the changes to the Royal Family during your tenure. And just to tick off some of them, Prince Andrew had to settle a civil suit after he was accused of having sex with an underage girl. Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have moved to the United States. They publicly attacked the royal family for being accused of racism, using the British tabloid press against them. And, of course, last fall Queen Elizabeth, that iconic figure, that symbol of stability, passed away. How is the monarchy holding up?

LANGFITT: You know, I have to say, pretty good. King Charles, he avoided making big mistakes. And his approval ratings are – have gone up. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry’s attacks have really backfired here. They are widely considered, honestly, to be whiners.

DETROW: I think they’ve actually released two new books since we started talking.

(LAUGH)

DETROW: But, I mean, what does all this tell us about the monarchy? Because, as you pointed out, there was such skepticism about Prince Charles becoming King Charles. And yet, it seems – from here, at least – that the public accepts it.

LANGFITT: I think it’s a pretty resilient institution. It’s been, as you’ve just described, some of the worst years, certainly since the death of Princess Diana in 1997. And some of that continues, I think, by quietly resisting criticism and then, you know, in the case of King Charles, making no other mistakes to make matters worse.

DETROW: And back to the current system of governance. How does it look these days as you consider leaving London? Are you doing better ?

LANGFITT: I think so. I think it could work out a bit. You know, one of the reasons is that Boris Johnson’s party, you know, the lawmakers there basically forced him out for lying about the COVID lockdowns. Then you had Liz Truss as Prime Minister. She implemented a budget that caused the markets to fall. And again, lawmakers kicked her out very quickly.

I was talking to Brian Klaas. He is an American political scientist who teaches at University College London. And that’s what he said.

BRIAN KLAAS: Conservative voters didn’t approve of it. And when she failed, they turned on her. And it lasted 49 days precisely because British democracy is still resilient.

LANGFITT: And I think, you know, Scott, kind of captures the story arc here over the last seven years in the UK. You know, it started with total chaos. And you have this feeling now that the system – be it the royal family, be it the British parliamentary system – is capable of self-correction. And now we have a Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, former Treasury Secretary, a technocrat, and he is so different from Boris Johnson. It seems, to some extent, a return to, you know, frankly, a duller but also more reliable politics. And I mean that in the best possible way.

DETROW: This is Frank Langfitt, who is about to leave NPR’s London Brexit bureau and start a new assignment in the United States. Thank you, Frank.

LANGFITT: Hi. It’s great to talk, Scott.

