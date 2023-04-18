Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan opens half-empty financial center in Istanbul ahead of elections
IZMIR, Turkey Keen to show off megaprojects ahead of a crucial election next month, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan opened a $3.4 billion financial hub in Istanbul on Monday as he promised a new financial ecosystem for blight-stricken Turkey. economic crisis.
The Istanbul Financial Center (IFC) will create a new ecosystem by connecting three continents. This will increase the country’s potential to attract investment by facilitating international capital flows, Erdogan told a wide audience of ministers, economy bureaucrats and the public.
For many of its critics, the opening ceremony is nothing more than a political campaign or, worse, a sad reminder that Western investors have long since shunned the large emerging market of Turkey. It’s an old dream devoid of reality, veteran economics columnist Erdal Saglam told independent TV channel KRT. Turkey, thanks to Erdogan’s economic policies, is far from becoming a financial center. This huge complex, in an earthquake zone, is an empty dream both figuratively and literally.
Saglam pointed out that Istanbul fell 10 places on the 2023 Global Financial Centers Index compared to 2022. The index ranks the competitiveness of financial centers based on ratings from an online questionnaire as well as more than 100 indices from organizations such as the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Economist Intelligence Unit. Centers are rated on infrastructure, technology, financial development, reputation, connectivity, corruption and regulatory enforcement, among other factors.
The IFC, which has been on the government’s agenda since 2009, comprises 1.5 million square meters of office space on the Asian side of Istanbul, Turkey’s economic capital. But the illustrious skyscrapers of shiny glass and steel are mostly vacant. Three public banks and some regulators have settled there reluctantly. Turkey’s central bank will later transfer its headquarters from Ankara to Istanbul.
The project accelerated after the takeover of the Turkish sovereign wealth fund in 2019, despite the lack of interest from future tenants. Around the same time, foreign funds started flowing out of Turkey, especially after Erdogan appointed his son-in-law Berat Albayrak as his economic czar. Foreign ownership of shares fell to 29% over the same period, from an all-time average of 61%, Bloomberg reported. Erdogan’s insistence on lowering interest rates to boost economic growth has pushed inflation above 85% in 2022. Over the past five years, the lira has lost 80% of its value per against the dollar, as Western investors largely fled the large emerging market, citing instability and unpredictability. .
Turkey’s parliament last year approved a bill that grants certain tax benefits to IFC participants. Benefits include tax exemption for banking and insurance transactions related to financial services performed at IFC and payments received for such transactions. In addition, employees of IFC institutions will enjoy income tax exemptions if they have at least five years of overseas work experience.
At the opening, Erdogan and his unpopular finance minister, Nurettin Nebati, painted a rosy picture of the hub and its contribution to Turkey’s economy. “IFC is expected to triple Turkey’s financial services exports by 2036, and its contributions to the country’s gross domestic product could reach $130 billion within 15 years,” Nebati said.
People say there’s an economic crisis, there isn’t, Erdogan said bravado, portraying his government as one that stood up to international financial institutions and made Turkey an international player in finance world.” We ousted the International Monetary Fund in 2013, [whereas] the opposition is busy making backroom deals with money lenders, he said, in a swipe at Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party and main challenger to Erdogan, who visited investors in London last November.
Politically ironically, Erdogan’s fiery rhetoric on Turkey’s role as a regional financial hub coincides with last week’s prediction by JP Morgan bankers that the Turkish lira is set to fall sharply and could approach 30 for a dollar after the hotly contested presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey in May. 14. Analysts, quoted by Reuters, said that even with a firm commitment to more orthodox policies, the lira would initially fall to 24-25 to the dollar and to 26 by the end of the year, against about 19 currently.
The opening of the financial center will be followed by half a dozen deployments ranging from the first natural gas pump in the Black Sea to the launch of Turkey’s first nuclear power plant until the May 14 elections. On Saturday, Erdogan took part in the launch into space of Turkey’s first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite, called IMECE. “Turkey is reaping the benefits of its domestic tech movement, aiming to rise to the top of the global tech league,” Erdogan said, underscoring the general message that his 20-year rule has brought a series of firsts to the country.
On Thursday, he will travel to the northern city of Zonguldak for a mega-ceremony marking the start of natural gas production from the largest field in the Black Sea. Production will start at 10 million cubic meters per day and increase to 40 million in the next five years, according to state oil company TPAO.
The president is expected to take the opportunity to renew his promises of cheap, even free gas to some domestic producers and export some of the gas overseas, especially to European Union countries facing gas shortages. energy following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Anyway, the Black Sea gas, the first time TPAO has developed a deep-water hydrocarbon field, especially an ultra-deep-water field, provides energy export options of Turkey, which is equivalent to 97 billion dollars per year. It also fuels Erdogan’s vision of Turkey as a geostrategic energy hub where multiple sources of foreign and domestic gas are traded and sold.
