Trump or DeSantis? Democrats unsure who they want Biden to face





WASHINGTON Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis? Democrats are torn over which of the two Republican frontrunners they would rather face in the 2024 presidential election, according to conversations with a dozen Democratic strategists.

The conventional wisdom among many party members is that President Joe Biden would have a better chance in a rematch against Trump. The former president lost in 2020, he’s mobilizing the Democratic base, and he’s got a brand that’s become toxic to many swing voters. Plus, the thought goes, DeSantis’ relative youth presents a tougher contrast for Biden, and the Florida governor’s unknowability on the national stage means Democrats can’t just dust off a winning playbook against him.

I’d rather see Biden take on Trump because we know how to beat him,” said Celinda Lake, a seasoned pollster who advised Bill Clinton in 1992 and has had a long list of prominent Democrats among her clients. “We beat him. once, we can beat it again. And I think he definitely further alienated the suburban women’s vote.”

But another group of Democrats see DeSantis as the easiest candidate to beat. Trump has strengths that DeSantis doesn’t, they say: Trump is more charismatic, better at retail politics and has a unique ability to stir up GOP voters and get them to the polls than the Florida governor didn’t. didn’t prove he could do on the big stage.

I think DeSantis seems very unfriendly. Trump, at least, is good at retail politics; DeSantis is not. Much of his act comes across as performative theater, said Michael Starr Hopkins, a Democratic strategist who advised Charlie Crists to lose Florida governor’s 2022 campaign to DeSantis.

Hopkins predicted that DeSantis would not be as effective nationally as he was in the Republican-friendly Sunshine State.

Trump has 30% of the base no matter what. And DeSantis doesn’t have a built-in base like Trump does, Hopkins said. He doesn’t have the strength of Trump’s base. And so there are a lot of members of the MAGA coalition who I think are not going to accept DeSantis just because they see him as an anti-Trump rather than a Trump sidekick.

The debate comes as Democrats rally around Biden, who has made it clear he intends to run for office. Facing no serious primary challengers for his renomination, the party elites have little to do in the presidential arena but are figuring out how to stand against their opponent next fall and wondering which of the two favorites Republicans they would be most likely to win in a general election. .

“I believe Governor DeSantis is weaker”

DeSantis has left some Democrats scratching their heads over the past month as he has taken punch after punch from Trump with little to do in response. He also appears to be trailing Trump in GOP primary polls ahead of an expected announcement.

Based on what I’ve seen over the past few weeks as he nears the race, I think Governor DeSantis is weaker, said Jim Manley, a former Democratic Senate leadership aide. became a lobbyist. It would be far better for the Democrats to run against him than against Trump.

Manley said DeSantis just stuck with scripted soundbites, adding: I consider him a very weak candidate who made his way through the state of Florida, but I don’t believe that he’s ready for the big leagues.

Some Democrats say it’s too early to know who is stronger.

No one should even pretend to know the answer to that question at this point, said Dan Pfeiffer, a former White House adviser and campaign aide to President Barack Obama.

Trump is an extremely flawed candidate who could run for multiple indictments and possibly convictions. Ron DeSantis hasn’t exactly demonstrated the dexterity or charisma needed to navigate a national campaign, he said. I just think we should all be humbled when the last two presidential elections were decided in total by barely more voter turnout than a Big Ten college football game.

“Roadmap to beat Trump”

In such a divided country, Biden’s re-election is not a certainty against either of his two most likely Republican opponents.

In 2016, Trump won by some 75,000 votes; in 2020, he outperformed polls predicting a blowout and lost the Electoral College by a similar number. His coalition includes dozens of disgruntled voters who reliably show up when Trump is on the ballot but stay home when he isn’t. This fueled the blue wave in 2018, the GOP’s historic underperformance in the 2022 midterm elections and other special elections where Trump’s flawed protections and support for abortion rights after the fall of Roe vs. Wade sank the Republicans.

There is no doubt that Trump will again mobilize his voters, like in 2016 and 2020, if he is the candidate. But would those same MAGA voters go for DeSantis, especially after a horrific primary with Trump? Would Trump support DeSantis in the general election if he lost the primary, or would he seek to burn down the party? And would DeSantis have a better chance with independents who may be unhappy with Trump over the Jan. 6 attack and the criminal charges he now faces?

Some Democrats say Trump is weaker now than in 2020.

The roadmap to beat Trump has been successfully rolled out and rolled out, said Scott Mulhauser, a former Biden aide who said he thinks Trump is more beatable than DeSantis. The body shots continue to hit Trump that alienate independents at every turn, and it’s the swing voters he needs to overcome his margins last time out.

Mulhauser said Democrats have clear ways to run against either candidate on abortion rights. But on Social Security and Medicare, he noted, Democrats certainly have a stronger case against DeSantis, who has called for privatizing those programs and raising the retirement age. retirement in the past.

“fomented a revolution”

Electoral politics aside, Democrats also disagree on who would be a worse president.

Hopkins said he thought DeSantis was a more dangerous candidate to be honest, citing some intellectual vindictiveness with DeSantis that I don’t even think Trump has.

Watch his battle with Disney right now. While Trump is truly unruly and emotional, DeSantis comes across as vindictive and mean, he said. And I think that’s a dangerous combination.

Mulhauser disagreed, citing Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election result based on fabricated allegations of voter fraud.

Although Mulhauser has made it clear that he is not a fan of any of the Republicans, he thinks it would be worse for the country if Trump returns to power than if DeSantis becomes president.

Donald Trump, then President, fomented a revolution that attempted to overthrow the will of the people, the rule of law and our democracy. It cannot be invisible or undone, he said. I’m not sure DeSantis is any better on a host of politics or culture war whistles, but you hope he could at least recognize that the country needs to stand up.

