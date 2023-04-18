The two sides of China’s new strategy to take center stage in the world (and how it balances the two)

April 17, 2023

Xi and Macron shared a traditional tea ceremony in Canton during a recent visit by the French president to the Asian country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron had tea together last weekend in the city of Guangzhou.

Hours after the meeting, in which both were advocating for peace in Ukraine, Chinese warplanes flew over the Taiwan Strait in another show of military might by Beijing.

China’s moves to intimidate Taiwan began a day after the French president’s state visit, which marked a milestone in Chinese diplomacy.

This succession of events is the most recent example of the two faces that China presents to the world: the one with the dove of peace at the international level and the one with the bulldog which bares its teeth in coveting what it considers its territory.

But is this strategy sustainable?

The cordiality offensive

Since emerging from covid lockdown, China has wasted no time on the diplomatic front.

In recent months, Xi has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin; He received several world leaders such as Brazilian President Luis Incio Lula da Silva, who arrived this week, dispatched a high-level envoy to Europe and presented a 12-point solution to the war in Ukraine.

Also measured in agreement relaxation between Saudi Arabia and the Irn, in what is considered one of his greatest diplomatic conquests. It is particularly significant that it succeeded in this in the Middle East, where American intervention has been characterized by its constant problems and failures.

At the same time, Beijing has put forward various proposals for international security and development, a clear sign that courts the so-called “global south” as it did with the previous Silk Road initiative, which left billions of investments in various countries.

He even appeared to scale back his traditional confrontational “wolf warrior” rhetoric by sidelining controversial diplomat Zhao Lijian and promoting more moderate figures such as Wang Yi and Qin Gang, though Xi continues to encourage his envoys to do so. proof of a “fighting spirit”.

The “Chinese Dream”

Since emerging from covid lockdown, China has wasted no time on the diplomatic front

This diplomatic push that positions China as a key player in the global power game may have its roots in “Chinese nation rejuvenation”, an age-old nationalist concept that sees the “Middle Kingdom” regain its central position in the world. world. .

Articulated like “The Chinese Dream” by Xi when he came to power, this concept reflects the “confidence in their own path and the emphasis on modernization” by the current leaders, said Zhang Xin, associate professor of politics and international relations at the East China Normal University.

But it’s not just about spreading the gospel of the Chinese way of doing things; it is also largely aimed at securing global economic ties.

“Xi knows you can’t rejuvenate the Chinese nation without a good economy,” said Neil Thomas, China policy researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

“China must continue to develop while gaining diplomatic influence. You can’t do this if you reject the West, since it must maintain good economic relations. This requires diplomacy and moving away from more “wolf warrior” aspects. »

The main reason for the recent diplomatic push is that China feels increasingly under siege.

The “multipolar world” as a goal

Distrust of the West has resulted in stronger defense alliances between other countries such as Aukus and Quad, as well as moves to restrict Beijing’s access to advanced technologies.

In March, Xi accused “Western countries led by the United States” of promoting “the containment, encirclement and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented serious challenges to our country’s development.”

It’s a sentiment that has grown over the past year with the war in Ukraine and the strengthening of ties within NATO, said Ian Chong, an analyst at the Carnegie China Center.

“Beijing has realized that the United States has many powerful friends. The Chinese feel this lockdown more, which gives them greater motivation to break it,” he said.

This is why a key pillar of the Chinese strategy is the “multipolar world”, that is to say with multiple centers of power.

Xi touts this as an alternative to what he calls “American hegemony” which he says has pushed countries into power blocs and heightened tensions.

This was evident during Macron’s visit, when the Chinese president urged Europe to think of itself as an “independent pole”, while echoing his French counterpart’s rhetoric on “strategic autonomy”.

Xi introduced the concept of the "Chinese Dream" at the start of his term, which began in 2013.

While Beijing argues that a more balanced distribution of power would make the world safer, others see it as a an attempt to draw countries away from the American orbit. and strengthen China’s influence.

China often highlights the failures of US foreign policy in Iraq and Afghanistan, while portraying itself as a country without blood on its listimplying that he is a better candidate to rule the world.

A common argument in the Asian giant’s rhetoric is that communist China has never invaded another country or engaged in proxy wars.

However, Tibet was annexed. participated in the Korean and Vietnam warshas been accused of usurping territory in recent border clashes with India and has maritime disputes with several countries in the South China Sea.

He also views the independent nation of Taiwan as a breakaway province and has pledged to seize it by force if necessary.

The results

So, does the cordiality offensive work?

The “global south” and other countries not aligned with China or the United States would likely welcome it.

China is launching a non-coercive mediation strategy that has “broad appeal”, Zhang said.

This idea of ​​non-interference sounds good. In Estates with authoritarian governments.

“Many countries don’t focus on democracy and human rights, and China would be their patron in global governance,” Thomas said.

However, “it’s unclear whether they match enough to take a risk for China,” Chong said.

There are red lines they will not cross, as noted by the UN vote on the war in Ukraine, where most countries chose to condemn the invasion, while China stood abstained.

For their part, traditional US allies, such as Europe, continue to debate how to accommodate China’s proposals.

Some do not seem easily influenced, such as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who took a tougher tone towards Xi by accompanying Macron to the Chinese capital.

Others more concerned with preserving their country’s economic relations with China have shown greater openness.

Xi and Macron during the French president's visit to China.

During his trip, Macron was received with the highest honors by the Chinese. Even with a cautious military parade.

In an unusual move, Xi accompanied him to the southern city of Guangdong, where he said they were “close friends”.

Macron then told reporters that it would not be in Europe’s interest to engage with Taiwan and “stay caught in crises that are not ours“.

He has since defended his remarks, saying that being an ally of the United States does not mean becoming its “vassal”.

For some, this is proof that Xi’s courtship worked.

Europe is becoming the “central battleground” of US-China relations as a “rotating state” in which whoever gets their support will emerge victorious, according to Thomas.

But for now, Macron he is an exception among European leaders.

His comments drew criticism and Germany sent its foreign minister to Beijing to stress the EU’s tougher stance on Taiwan.

As Europe weighs its bets between the United States and China, Thomas notes, “it knows the best horse remains the United States.”

The other side of China

However, it is on the issue of Taiwan that China’s offensive of goodwill begins to unravel.

Beijing’s latest military exercises, in response to last week’s meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US President Kevin McCarthy, deployed the usual Chinese tactic of send fighter planes and ships and simulate attacks on the island.

Taiwan denounces that China has intensified incursions into its air defense zone in recent years, with hundreds of military aircraft flying every month.

Analysts say such moves contradict China’s message when it claims to be a peacemaker.

While others see it as military aggression, Beijing has always insisted that these are defensive measures and therefore an internal matter.

But a war against Taiwan will have global consequences, says Chong.

The meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Leader Kevin McCarthy has angered China.

The island produces 60% of the world’s semiconductors and is home to some of the busiest shipping lanes and undersea telecommunications cables linking Europe to Asia.

Beijing also cannot ignore the fact that, if a conflict breaks out, it will be blamed – at least in part – for destabilizing Asia.

Most analysts believe China has no plans to invade Taiwan anytime soon.

But it is feared that the intensification of military action could lead to a dangerous miscalculation and a war with the United Statesfor Washington has pledged to assist in the defense of Taiwan in the event the island receives an attack.

“Xi Jinping is trying to regain his (Chinese) diplomatic presence while projecting his strength on the Taiwan issue. attack on Taiwan,” Thomas said.

As Beijing steps up its campaign to woo the world, it will also see its actions subject to to increased surveillance.

Soon he will have to choose between being the dove of peace or a bloodhound.

Additional information by Grace Tsoi.