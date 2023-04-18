Big Bad Dom? The satirical play coming to Windsor aims to shed new light on eye tests, Downing Street and the battle between Boris Johnson and his political adviser Dominic Cummings

A POLITICAL pantomime plays out not on the road to Barnard Castle, but rather in Windsor. It’s the one that brings together recent history, and no eye exam is required to enter the auditorium.

Dom The Play is a look at the crazy events of the last decade, seen through the eyes of Boris Johnson’s former right-hand man, Dominic Cummings.

The idea came from a desire to look at and write about one of the most controversial figures in British political history, says Lloyd Evans.

Shakespeare and Chekov are rooted in the past, and it’s happening now, so it connects on a deeper level.

The political satire opened at the White Bear Theater in London, before moving to The Other Palace, and enjoyed sold-out performances.

It examines some of the controversies of the man who helped the Vote Leave campaign win the Brexit referendum, shares some of his thoughts on how the civil service should be reformed, and addresses the truth of events surrounding Barnard Castle.

And, Lloyd promises, it examines how David Cameron made a secret pact with Boris Johnson over Brexit, what the disgraced blonde-haired former PM did with his successor, Liz Tuss, and how he got away with it. falling out with Cummings, which led to his dismissal. in November 2020.

Exhaust? It’s only half. It’s a rollercoaster play, based on memories, diaries, newspaper accounts, and other verifiable sources that Lloyd could get his hands on.

But don’t expect it to be an ax to the Conservatives’ record over the past decade.

The play is politically neutral, he says. I let the public make up their own mind.

I didn’t want to hit him.

Dominic Cummings is a controversial figure for many reasons, including his view of the country.

He wasn’t just a despot, Lloyd said. He had quite admirable ambitions.

Some of them, including civil service reform, government decision-making based on factual evidence, and building a space station on the moon, are staged, making it a much-needed experience. more complete than a simple sketch in a show like Cracher. Picture.

It resonates with people, he says. We had a party at a school and the teacher said he’s been following the A-level curriculum looking at the last 10 years, so that’s a pretty good review tool.

So in some ways more horrifying stories but for modern times.

There’s a cameo for the MP for Maidenhead and former prime minister, Theresa May, played by Sarah Lawrie. And it should come as no surprise that it’s Dancing Queen.

It’s not a mean thing. I don’t need to exaggerate, because people remember events. I want to make it human, rather than just grotesque, says Lloyd. Everything is based on central truths.

Dominic Cummings is played by Chris Porter, and Lloyd is full of praise for them.

Chris is well known in the business. He has a very strong likeness and can do Doms funny accent.

Tim played Boris in 2005, when he first appeared on stage, in Who’s The Daddy? (a play about Johnson’s time in Spectator magazine). He takes on a role he knows well.

The actors bring something to the show that I never imagined. It’s amazing what they can do with it.

Lloyd is eagerly awaiting the play’s transfer to the Theater Royal, where it will run for 10 days from Wednesday April 19.

It’s an amazing place, he said. I was there last year to watch Ian McKellen in Hamlet. He was amazing.

Now he can’t wait to see how audiences react to his show.

They will have two hours of political comedy, and will leave by discovering the corridors of power and what politicians do behind closed doors. 98% of the time, they exchange gossip. People have the impression that politicians are interested in politics, but they are interested in backstabbing.

As for the view, it could be a pantomime, says Lloyd. It feels like it could happen at times. Boris could be a Mother Goose figure and Dom an ugly sister.

There is only one question Since this is the topic, has Dom gone to see him?

Lloyd smiles. I invited Dom to see him, but he didn’t. I don’t suppose he will.

But we brought in officials, and they seemed to like it. Many of them say it is like that.

Dom The Play is at the Theater Royal Windsor from Wednesday April 19 to Saturday April 29. Tickets cost from 11:50 p.m.

For more details, call the ticket office on 01753 853888, or log on: https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk