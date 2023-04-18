What will Erdogan do if he loses the elections in Türkiye?

Turkeys ethe elections are in less than a month. Polls vary, but many show President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who ruled the country for two decades, losing. However, the chances of Erdogan stepping down are zero to none. Erdogan sees himself, literally, as a mission from God. “I am the servant of Sharia [Islamic law]”, he once explained. Power went to his head and ideology twisted him. The idea that ordinary people whom he considers inferior to him could oust him during democratic elections is unfathomable.

The United States and the West must be prepared.

Consider this scenario: either in the first-round vote on May 14, or, if no candidate exceeds 50%, in a run-off on May 28, the main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu wins a narrow victory.

Commentators explain how, despite Erdogan’s election campaign, inflation and fiscal mismanagement led many in the conservative business community to abandon him. Kilicdaroglu may lack charisma, but after decades of Erdogan, the Turks have concluded that boredom can be good. Support for two underage candidates fizzled out. While Kurds are normally hostile to the Republican People’s Party because of its historical complicity in their repression, they held their noses and voted for Kilicdaroglu. Kurdish anger and disgust at Erdogan’s aggression against their co-ethnics in Syria has taken precedence over their antipathy towards the CHP. This imprisoned Kurdish politician, Selahattin Demirtas, said there was hope for a comprehensive peace in a post-Erdogan Turkey.

At midnight, however, as Turks from Diyarbakir to Istanbul flock to the streets to celebrate another chance at democracy, Erdogan appears on television to cry victory. The poll workers who counted the votes were supporters of rival theologian Fethullah Gulen, Erdogan says. At 7 a.m. the next day, three election officials appeared on television, handcuffed with the Turkish flag in the background, confessing their role.

Later in the day, Turkish state media carried reports of phone calls or statements from the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Pakistan congratulating Erdogan on his re-election. Europe is silent except for Viktor Orban in Hungary, who also congratulates Erdogan.

In central Istanbul, anti-government protests erupt in Taksim, a stone’s throw from where the Gezi Park protests erupted a decade ago. Some demonstrators wave Turkish flags and portraits of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Others wave rainbow flags and hold pictures of Kilicdaroglu. In the alleys along the square, riot police gather. Soon, tear gas is spreading throughout the area. Tourists can feel it even while descending along the banks of the Bosphorus.

The silence of Brussels and Washington exasperates Erdogan. Supporters and tenants gather outside the US Consulate in Istanbul and the US Embassy in Ankara, Turkey. Rumors spread via pro-Erdogan social media that US servicemen from Incirlik Air Base helped manipulate the results. Crowds soon surround the base, demanding American blood. Just outside Istanbul, someone paints a large red crescent on the Halki Greek Orthodox Seminary. Within a week, security forces arrest Kilicdaroglu and imprison the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara on false charges of involvement in what Erdogan is beginning to call the 2023 coup.

As Erdogan clings to power, cracks are beginning to appear. Germany, still afraid that Erdogan might incite the Turkish diaspora to violence, secretly allows its ambassador to meet Erdogan’s ministers, if not publicly Erdogan himself. In Washington, many believe that the tankers refuse to take a clear position for fear of losing access to Turkey. A Hudson Institute panel suggests that Erdogan might be right and, either way, Turkey is too important to NATO to sacrifice because of a contested vote.

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken expresses serious concerns about the integrity of the election and calls for the release of Kilicdaroglus from prison, photographers later catch a smiling President Joe Biden chatting with Erdogan at the summit. of July 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Back to the present: Turkey is not a democracy and Erdogan is not a democrat. He will cheat and try to turn a defeat into a victory. The question for the White House is whether it is prepared.

Michael Rubin (@mrubin1971) is a contributor to the Washington Examiner Confidential Beltway. He is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.