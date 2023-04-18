



Of the 40 defendants in the sprawling indictments, only the two New York-based MPS officers, Lu Jianwang and Chen Jinping, have been arrested. The two men are accused of leading a front for the MPS in an unassuming building in downtown New York. This indescribable building in the heart of bustling Chinatown in lower Manhattan has a dark secret: Until several months ago, an entire floor of this building housed an undeclared police station of the Chinese National Police, said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace at the press conference. Prosecutors describe how Lu allegedly participated in pro-China protests, harassed a Chinese national living in the United States and assisted in the Chinese government’s investigation of a Chinese pro-democracy activist living in California. In other words, the Chinese national police appear to have used this station to track an American resident on American soil, Peace said. He added that Lu and Chen are also charged with obstruction of justice: they allegedly destroyed evidence of their communications with the Chinese government when they learned that an FBI investigation was targeting them. As surprising as it may seem to learn that the Chinese government was running a secret police station in the largest city in the Americas, it is far from the only such operation, says Laura Harth, an activist with the group Safeguard Defenders , focused on human rights. Last year, the band released a report Many of more than 100 clandestine Chinese police outposts in more than 50 countries pursued Chinese dissidents and critics of the Xi regime overseas. Harth says the charges brought today against Chinese police in the United States are the first of their kind. Other countries still claim it’s not a problem, she says. Were pretty happy to see this happen, both for people in the US but [also] for the signal it sends to other authorities around the world. Regarding the two other criminal cases announced today that target Chinese trolling, disinformation and censorship, Harth says Safeguard Defenders has not seen evidence that such troll farms are operated from secret MPS installations abroad, but she is not surprised to learn that they are linked to the MPS. She says her organization’s public communications are frequently awash with criticism from shady narratives she has long suspected were staged by the Chinese state. It’s very telling troll or bot-type work, she says. Prosecutors say the troll farm of 34 MPS agents is based in China, though prosecutors have not disclosed where is part of a group known as the Special Project 912 Task Force, which, according to them, is dedicated to online harassment and misinformation. According to the US Department of Justice, the 912 group has posted pro-China disinformation and bombarded China critics with intimidating messages on Twitter and other platforms. The topics of their misinformation and provocations included everything from the origins of Covid-19 to the death of George Floyd to criticism of US support for Ukraine in its war with Russia. In other cases, they flooded video conferences held by people critical of China with threatening and intimidating messages. And in one instance, they even drowned out the meeting with loud music and vulgar shouting and threats, according to the DOJ.

