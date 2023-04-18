President Jokowi appreciates the organization of the Hannover Messe 2023

The head of state said Indonesia was honored to be the first ASEAN country to be selected as an official partner country at the Hannover Messe event.

Posted on Monday, April 17, 2023 7:03 PM WIB

President Joko Widodo expressed his gratitude for hosting the world’s largest industry and technology exhibition Hannover Messe 2023. The Head of State said Indonesia was honored to be the first ASEAN country to be selected as an official partner country at the Hannover Messe event.

This was conveyed by President Jokowi in his statement after reviewing a number of stalls at Hannover Messe 2023 on Monday, April 17, 2023. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also toured the stalls with the President and Ms Iriana.

“It is event the largest and most important for global industry and technology. It is an exhibition about the future. This is where the future standssaid President Jokowi.

In the exhibition attended by more than 90 countries, Indonesia carried the theme “Making Indonesia 4.0”. According to the President, this theme is highly relevant to Indonesia’s current economic transformation.

“Making Indonesia 4.0 is a very relevant theme for Indonesia, which realizes economic transformation as the key to increasing productivity through downstream industry and a green economy,” the president said. .

Moreover, through the Hannover Messe 2023, Indonesia wants to show its identity as land of opportunity and as a future manufacturing center always open to cooperation and investment. The President gave an example of the partnership between Germany and Indonesia as a good North-South partnership.

“Equal partnerships are mutually respectful and beneficial. This is the face of partnership for the future. Partnership for a better future“, said the president.