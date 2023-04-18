Judge rejects Trump’s attempt to delay civil rape trial of E. John Carroll





A federal judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump’s offer for a four-week adjournment of the civil rape and libel trial against him.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan last week to postpone the trial in the lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll, which was scheduled to begin April 25, until the end may. Carroll’s lawsuit alleges that Trump raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s, which Trump has repeatedly denied.

Tacopina argued his client should be given a cooling-off period after his recent landmark indictment by a Manhattan grand jury in a case involving silent money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign, which sparked controversy. flurry of media coverage.

In a 10-page notice rejecting Trump’s request, Kaplan wrote that there was no justification for an adjournment.

This case is irrelevant to the prosecution,” Kaplan wrote. “The suggestion that recent media coverage of the New York indictment coverage significantly (but certainly not entirely) prompted or caused by Mr. Trump’s own actions would preclude the selection of a fair and impartial jury on April 25 is pure speculation. So does his suggestion that a month late start of this trial would chill everything, even if chilling was needed.

Kaplan also dismissed the idea that delaying the trial would reduce the possibility of negative pretrial publicity. In the request to postpone the trial, Tacopina argued that the rush of media coverage of Trump’s indictment and impeachment could taint the jury pool.

Kaplan wrote: It’s quite important to remember [also] that adjournments in circumstances like this are not necessarily unmitigated blessings from the standpoint of an accused who hopes for the dissipation of what he considers, or says he considers, to be negative publicity. Events occur during postponements. Sometimes they can make things worse.

Kaplan also noted that at least some of the recent media coverage of Trump’s indictment was his. He said the alleged sexual conduct at the heart of the Manhattan District Attorneys’ case, which involves adult film star Stormy Daniels’ allegations that she had an affair, Trump’s accusations that Trump denies and was paid to be silent, is radically different from Carrolls’ rape allegations. by Trump.

Kaplan concluded that it is possible that this latest request for a postponement to the eve of the trial is a delaying tactic by Trump and disrupts the jury which was convened more than three weeks ago, as well as court staff involved in the proceedings. preparations for trial, including security measures. He noted that Carroll was 79, that his case had been pending for three years, and that both sides were entitled to a fair trial.

Attorneys for Tacopina and Carrolls declined a request for comment. A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Washington, DC, appeals court ruled it did not have enough facts to decide whether Trump was acting as president when he accused Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, in June 2019 of lying about the alleged encounter.

He referred the case to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan, which asked in September whether, under local law, Trump had made his comments in his role as president or in a personal capacity, such as the Carroll argued.

Lisa Rubin and Reuters contributed.

