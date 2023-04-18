How Imran Khan’s poll request sparked a new crisis in Pakistan





(Bloomberg) – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s bid for a snap election has turned into a constitutional crisis, with the government pushing back on a Supreme Court order to hold two provincial polls, sparking concerns over the future of the democratic process.

Bloomberg’s Most Read

At the center of this is Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, who set election dates for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces after Khan and his allies used their majorities to dissolve assemblies and build momentum for a early national vote.

Government lawmakers then moved to pass a bill to limit the powers of senior judges to suo-moto notice, which means taking action on what justice deems to be in the public interest. The bill is now in limbo after being suspended last week by an eight-member senior panel, a week before it became law. This has set the stage for a showdown between Bandial and the government, with a formal hearing due to begin on May 2 to determine whether the bill is constitutional.

In another twist, Judge Bandial ordered the nations central bank to provide funds to the electoral commission to carry out the polls, after the government refused to make the funds available. Ministers publicly criticized the courts’ decision and said national elections would be held in October. It may only be a matter of time before the government is brought to justice by Khan or his allies.

The government can be held in contempt of court if it disobeys orders, said Naeem Ahmed, professor of international relations at the University of Karachi. The country may be experiencing an escalation of the constitutional crisis.

The story continues

How did Pakistan get here?

The constitutional crisis adds to a series of problems that have plagued the South Asian nation since Khan was ousted from power a year ago by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and an alliance of 13 political parties. They cited Khan’s mismanagement of economic and foreign policy as the main reasons for his ousting.

Sharif has resisted holding a snap election, saying the country must focus on reviving an International Monetary Fund bailout and avoiding a default. A recent opinion poll showed he and his party leaders are becoming increasingly unpopular as they push for tough reforms to secure the funds.

Khan, on the other hand, has enjoyed wide support and attracts tens of thousands of people to his rallies. The former cricketer star wants a snap election to prove his popularity as he avoids police arrests over court cases involving terrorism and corruption charges which he says are politically motivated.

He also survived an alleged assassination attempt which left him injured in the leg.

What are electoral disputes?

The Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and its allies used their combined majorities in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to dissolve legislatures in January, in a bid to push for elections. Under the constitution, elections must be held within 90 days of a dissolution.

As the government appeared to delay the process, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial stepped in to hear the case himself with a panel of judges. The five-judge panel ordered President Arif Alvi, a member of the Khans party, to announce a polling date of April 9 for the two provinces. Three judges were in favor of holding polls, while two opposed it.

The government said there was no money for local elections given the economic crisis and it was more important to focus on securing the IMF loan. The Election Commission of Pakistan has postponed the elections to October 8, citing funding shortages and the rise of terrorism.

What is the Supreme Court’s position on this?

The Supreme Court is divided. Khan appealed the postponement of the poll and a nine-member bench was created to consider the matter. Two judges recused themselves, while four others dismissed the case.

Bandial, along with two other judges, ruled that polls should be conducted in Punjab on May 14. The government had demanded that a larger panel of judges hear the appeal, which Bandial refused to do.

The Shehbaz administration has been ordered to provide 21 billion rupees ($72 million) to the electorate by April 10 to carry out the elections. The government rejected the verdict saying it was a minority view and sent the case back to parliament. A separate appeal regarding the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections is pending in a provincial court.

What is the next step for the government?

It depends on a parliament controlled by the Sharifs coalition parties. Government lawmakers passed a non-binding motion barring Sharif from releasing funds for the election watchdog and carrying out orders to hold local elections next month.

At the same time, based on the orders of the Supreme Court, the Sharif administration presented a budget bill seeking the approval of parliament to allocate funds for the elections. But it was rejected by the permanent parliamentary committees.

Government officials such as Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah have hinted at the imposition of emergency laws. The government can invoke such laws, citing the rise of terrorism or an economic crisis as a way to justify postponing elections. National voting has been delayed before, as recently as 2007 when then-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated.

What are the options for Imran Khan?

Khan and his party are pressuring the election commission to follow the court order and may well sue the government. It will also likely hold more protests and rallies that could escalate into violence, particularly after the fasting period ends later this month.

With national elections on the horizon, likely to be held in October, Khan appears to be trying to rekindle ties with the powerful military establishment, which has ruled the country for about half the time since independence in 1947. He is also trying improve its relationship with the United States. He fell out with the two after accusing them of collaborating to oust him from power – an allegation they denied.

–With the help of Ismail Dilawar.

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Most Read

2023 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/imran-khan-poll-demand-sparked-010000082.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related