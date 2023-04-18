President Jokowi opens the Indonesian pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023





President Joko Widodo officially opened the Indonesian pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023 held in Hall 2 of the Hannover Exhibition Center in Hannover, Germany on Monday, April 17, 2023. The pavilion in the form of a pinisi ship was designed to showcase the spirit of indonesia in facing future challenges. “Welcome to the Indonesian pavilion. The specially designed pavilion follows the shape of a traditional Indonesian ship, the pinisi ship. We want to present the spirit of Indonesia to meet future challenges,” said the president. According to him, the pinisi ship also has a navigator for the transformation of Indonesian industry which is called the “Making Indonesia 4.0” roadmap. The President also invited the guests to visit the Indonesian pavilion. “I invite you, ladies and gentlemen, to this pavilion to see Indonesia as land of opportunity and as a future manufacturing hub,” he said. Additionally, the pinisi vessel has two main masts that reflect the foundation of Indonesia’s transformation, downstream industry and accelerating clean energy transition. Meanwhile, another symbol in the form of seven screens reflects the priority sectors promoted during the exhibition. “Meanwhile, the seven-screen symbol represents the promoted priority sector co-exhibitor (such as) food, textiles, automotive, electronics, chemicals, medical devices and pharmaceuticals,” he continued. The president believes that the accelerated transformation of Indonesian industry will help boost the regional and global economy. For this reason, the president also invited investors to invest in Indonesia. “So with spirit of infinite travel, let’s sail together and accelerate industrial transformation for a better world. Because investing in Indonesia is investing in a better future“, said the president.

