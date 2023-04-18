Trkiye will complete the removal of earthquake rubble by Ramadan Bayram – Erdogan





Trkiye will complete the removal of earthquake rubble in all provinces except Hatay until Ramadan Bayram, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during an iftar gathering in Istanbul’s Uskudar district , reports Trend citing Daily Sabah. Addressing participants in the rally, which included earthquake survivors who moved to Istanbul, Erdogan said rubble removal will be carried out in 10 provinces affected by the February 6 earthquakes before Friday. We cannot bring back those who died, but we are determined, God willing, to make up for all other losses, he said, adding that the government is genuinely committed to healing the wounds of earthquake survivors. land to help them start afresh. Hatay province suffered the most damage in the twin earthquakes. On Sunday, the construction process of more than 100,000 residential buildings and village houses began, according to Erdogan, who said the government will not leave the earthquake region until the construction of 650,000 houses is completed. . Operations, including controlled demolition of buildings and removal of debris, continue in provinces affected by the devastating earthquakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.trend.az/world/turkey/3736808.html

