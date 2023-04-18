Another operation planned at Zaman Park during Eid holidays, Imran tells LHC





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday that authorities had planned another operation at his Zaman Park residence during the Eid holiday, and asked the court to stay any action against his party.

The head of the PTI made the claim during the hearing of a plea he filed seeking an end to the government’s coercive action against the PTI and the quashing of several lawsuits against him on charges identical.

A two-member bench headed by Judge Tariq Saleem Sheikh conducted a hearing on the PTI leaders’ petition.

Filed by the PTI on Saturday, the plea named nine authorities and individuals as defendants, including the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Acting Chief Minister of Punjab, Inspector General of Punjab Police, National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.

The hearing

As the hearing began, Imrans’ attorney, Barrister Salman Safdar, said new cases were being filed against his client with every passing day. State machinery is misused, he said.

The lawyer said more than 140 complaints had been filed against the former prime minister, expressing concerns over Imrans’ arrest. He demanded that senior police officers appear in court and explain whether the arrest was even necessary.

The lawyer said all the cases against Imran were filed by the police, who he said were using police stations to score political points.

According to the law, it is necessary to explain the reasons for the arrest, the lawyer told the court.

He pointed out that it was not possible to pay fees for so many cases.

He cited reports claiming that a [police] the operation could be launched at the residence of Imrans Lahore at the highest point of Ramazan.

Imran testified in court that despite court orders, police had already damaged his house during the Zaman Park operation.

He also shared that he had received information about an upcoming operation at his residence during the Eid holiday and expressed concerns about possible bloodshed.

He also accused the government of not only trying to imprison him, but of planning to cause him physical harm. They want to eliminate me, he said.

He stressed the need for the court to step in and issue strict instructions to prevent the government from carrying out further operations.

Punjab government lawyer Ghulam Sarwar Nihang said a plea could not be filed based on assumptions.

It was said in the plea that the petitioner should not be arrested and that no investigation should be conducted.

He maintained that the investigative powers of the police could not be fettered.

The judge asked if the government lawyer could guarantee that the authorities would refrain from taking action against the petitioner by filing a new FIR in the old case.

The lawyer replied that a question will also arise that the petitioner had come in person to seek relief in the case, but he refrained from appearing in court when summoned in the past.

He urged the court to reject the plea.

Imran Khan repeated that he had credible information on the government’s plan to launch another operation. He expressed his lack of confidence in the system and reiterated his concerns in court.

After hearing the arguments, the court returned the PTI leaders’ plea to the full bench for further consideration, noting that similar cases had already been heard there.

In its memo to the full bench, the LHC also said the petitioner requested an urgent hearing for the petition.

The petition

The plea seeking court instructions against government action targeting the ex-PM pointed out that more than 100 politically motivated and illegal FIRs were filed against Imran while hundreds of fabricated FIRs were filed against PTI leaders and workers.

The plea said thousands of workers had been illegally arrested and detained, while the fate of many of them was unknown, noting that the action constituted serious violations of the petitioners’ rights.

The petitioner asks for the protection of this honorable court from the most daring assault on fundamental rights launched by any executive in this country in pursuit of the most odious constitutional objective: to prevent or delay the elections required by the Constitution to ensure that the largest party in Pakistan can be prevented from participating in or winning such elections.

The plea went on to say that the extraordinary nature of the fundamental rights abuse of one of the largest political parties in the country involved violations of their rights to life and liberty, to a fair trial, to dignity and the intimacy of the home, of circulation, of the assembly, of the association. , expression and equal treatment guaranteed by Articles 9, 10A, 14, 15, 16, 17, 19 and 25 of the Constitution imply that the intervention of the judge is required to protect and enforce the said fundamental rights and the rule of law.

According to the petition, despite the fact that none of the tactics such as false criminal cases, leaked edited and inauthentic audio, torture in custody of petitioners’ political associates, removal of the petitioner’s cover, and elimination of voices of support, worked to diminish the popularity of the Applicant, the Respondents did not end there.

Citing an assassination attempt on the former Prime Minister in November last year, the plea pointed out that there was an assassination attempt on the petitioner on November 3, 2022, during a political procession in Wazirabad .

During the incident, the petitioner narrowly escaped the attempt on his life, although he was injured by two gunshots and had to be rushed to hospital. No less than 13 other people were injured and an innocent man lost his life. The incident left the petitioner with severe mobility problems until he fully recovered from his injuries.

The plea urged the court to issue directions that the unprecedented repeated abuse and misuse of state criminal law mechanisms to file criminal cases against the PTI leader amounted to causing a grave and unlawful violation. fundamental rights of petitioners under Articles 10A, 15, 16. , 17, 19, 19-A and 25 of the Constitution.

He also asked the courts to say that the excessive haste in seeking Imran’s apprehension and arrest was a serious violation of his right to life and liberty.

The head of the PTI also in his plea urged the court that the practice of filing different FIRs all over Pakistan for the same event and the practice of unnecessarily prolonging the incarceration of a defendant by transferring him from one jurisdiction to another is a deliberate and masculine faith. violation of fundamental rights and that the defendants are prevented from taking such measures.

The plea prompted the court to take no enforcement action against the petitioner and his party in accordance with all FIRs/Notices of Appeal.

