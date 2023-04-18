Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19





Apple CEO Tim Cook is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday. Cook is visiting India for the grand opening of the country’s first Apple store, Reuters reported. Apple BKC in Mumbai will open its doors to the public today in the scenic Jio World Drive of the Bandra Kurla complex. The second Apple Store, Apple Saket will open on April 20 in New Delhi. Hello Mumbai! We look forward to welcoming our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/9V5074OA8W Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023 Apple already has a 3% market share in India and plans to expand iPhone assembly in the country through contract manufacturers and increase exports. According to Reuters, the cooks’ meetings come as Apple increasingly focuses on India. Notably, India is the second-largest smartphone market in the world, and Cook’s visit signifies Apple’s seriousness about India. The report further states that almost $9 billion worth of smartphones were exported from India between April 2022 and February 2023. Of this amount, iPhones accounted for 50%, according to the India Cellular and Electronics Association. Cook landed in Mumbai yesterday and met the Ambani family as well as some Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and Maestro AR Rehman. He also announced the opening of Apple BKC on Twitter. THANKS @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav, it was delicious! https://t.co/Th40jqAEGA Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 17, 2023 Also Read: Apple BKC Store Opens Latest Updates: Customers Start Queuing Ahead of Grand Opening Apple BKC Apple BKC, spanning over 20,000 square feet, has a huge curved glass front. The store also has tall white pillars giving the store a more airy feel. Apple claims that the BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Stores in the world. The store will come with a dedicated solar panel and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The company claims that the BKC store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100% renewable energy. Also watch: Apple BKC: photos of the first Apple store in India The ceiling is made of wood with a triangular handcrafted texture, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each slab is made up of 408 pieces of wood, forming 31 modules per slab with a total of 1,000 slabs making up the ceiling. (With contributions from Reuters) Also Read: Apple CEO Tim Cook to Open First Apple Retail Store in India Today; what to expect and when Also watch: The best Apple stores in the world: Apple Saket in Delhi, Apple BKC in Mumbai will they break this list?

