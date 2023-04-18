Politics
Xi Jinping and short-term victories
Pie: V. Kari
17.04.2023. you 14:19
While relations between the West and Russia are somewhat “offside”, the country that has had many diplomatic successes in recent weeks, on several geopolitical grounds, is China, whose president has met with many officials the last days.
Despite this, Beijing is seen as Russia’s most important strategic partner on paper, but also in practice, President Xi Jinping and many other officials over the past few weeks have had a rather hectic schedule when it comes to of meetings.
Although it is expected, due to geopolitical relations, that most Sino-Russian talks will be called into question, in fact, in recent days the Chinese president has mostly spoken with Western officials who have returned to Beijing in waves.
Even at the end of 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz broke the ice with visits to Beijing. Irrespective of criticism from the public and part of the political scene, which underlined Scholz’s closeness to China, the German Chancellor visited this country and thus became the first European leader to visit the Chinese President in course of the last three years.
“In Beijing, I asked Xi to exert his influence on Russia. Nuclear threats are extremely dangerous. It’s a red line,” Scholz said at the time.
Of course, his visit was also economic in nature. Shortly before the visit, reports emerged that Germany had sold a stake in the external terminal in Hamburg to the Chinese company China Ocean Shipping Company.
The Chinese have taken a 24.9% stake in this company. Sufficient percentages for the Chinese to benefit financially in a significant way, but also a percentage that allows the Germans to still make decisions without Chinese interference.
While Scholz, even after her visit to Beijing, received many negative criticisms and comments about her diplomatic trips to the Far East, it soon became clear that the German Chancellor would not be the only one to visit the same place – Beijing .
Xi’s meeting with Putin as a turning point?
Regardless of Scholz’s visit, there was still speculation among transatlantic circles that China might become more actively involved in the war in Ukraine so that it could send arms support to the Russian Federation.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, along with many other officials, has warned Beijing that it will face many economic, political and other consequences if it decides to take any action that means further support for Putin in the war activities.
The meeting between the Chinese and Russian presidents was expected by many. However, apart from the hackneyed platitudes about economic cooperation, the “European iU” remained deprived of the incendiary rhetoric of XI Jinping in Moscow.
“Please be careful, dear friend,” Xi Jinping told Vladimir Putin before heading home.
Many announcements related to sending weapons to Russia and additional support for war activities were absent, and it seems that such an outcome of the meeting was a signal for European leaders to launch a diplomatic initiative to Beijing.
The first to visit Beijing at the start of 2023 was Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
“I want to recognize the position of the Chinese government on the issues of the use of nuclear weapons and the violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. The world should listen to the voice of China to find a way out of the war in Ukraine,” Sanchez said from Beijing.
Although on a global level Spain cannot be considered a country with the same strong influence as Germany or France, Sanchez’s visit was described by many as a moment in which Spain recognized that it could play a somewhat more active role on the international political scene.
Relations with China can be described as extremely correct, and considering that the country will take over the presidency of the European Union in the middle of the year, it is certain that Sanchez wanted to prepare the bases for a more proactive cooperation of the ‘whole block with Beijing this way.
The gap between Brussels and Paris
Besides Scholz and Sanchez’s trips to Beijing, the most concerning visits are those of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a few days before her visit to China, gave a speech in which she strongly criticized the policies of Xi Jinping and the Chinese government.
“It is clear that our relationship has become more distant and difficult. President Xi maintains his unfettered friendship with Putin. Any peace plan that would actually cement Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory is simply not a viable plan. How China continues to engage Putin in war will be the deciding factor for future EU-China relations,” the European Commission President said at the time.
During his visit to China, Von der Leyen took more or less the same position and repeated Brussels’ position on Taiwan, Ukraine and many other issues to Chinese officials. In contrast, French President Emmanuel Macron has presented a completely different policy vis-à-vis Beijing.
The meeting between Xi Jinping and Macron seemed much more pleasant, and Macron’s statements after the meeting were further confirmation that France wants to strengthen relations with China.
“Do we Europeans have an interest in speeding up the Taiwan file? No. The worst thing would be to think that we Europeans have to be followers of this subject and adapt to the American rhythm and the Chinese overreaction. It would be a trap. for Europe,” Macron said and stressed that Europe should not be a vassal of the United States of America.
While the statement caused much concern among Western officials who spat on Macron for his views, the French president took with him a number of economic associates on the trip to Beijing who met with Chinese investors.
“The business of French companies in China is going well and that’s good news. Commercial transactions between countries have not stopped since 2019 and Macron’s coming to power,” said Professor Mary-Françoise Renard. in an analysis for France 24.
In recent months, French companies have signed several contracts with China. Airbus has promised to deliver 50 helicopters to a Chinese company, and the French electrician has renewed the contract with the Chinese energy company CGN.
A political carousel from which China benefits the most for now
If we analyze the visits of European officials to China and the declarations of many meetings, we see that, despite the fact that it is presented differently to the public, the state of mind towards China within European political circles is very variable.
Scholz’s soft approach and Macron’s surprising statements during his stay in Beijing have drawn strong criticism from other Western officials who believe that Europe needs to devote much more attention to strengthening cooperation and partnership with the United States of America.
Despite the reluctance of the White House in the face of Macron’s remarks and the “strategic autonomy” of Europe, which sees Beijing as a partner, it is clear that the United States of America cannot be satisfied with the fact that , unlike the situation in Ukraine, the Europeans do not speak with one voice about China.
Although there is some agreement among the allies that China represents a great power with which Europe and the United States must properly regulate relations, the understanding of the partnership with Beijing is understood differently in Berlin, Paris, London or Varava.
While some see the partnership as an extraordinary economic opportunity, others see China as a threat that tries to represent its interests much smarter than the Russian Federation – with money, projects and influence.
In such a political jerk, which obviously reigns in Europe and after a series of meetings with European officials, it can be said that China and Xi Jinping have emerged victorious from this, to put it in athletic terms, a political sprint.
The diplomatic position in the world has not been ordered with the visit of the Chinese president to Russia, and with their visits to Beijing, European officials have clearly shown how much they care about relations with China.
However, to win the marathon, China will have to do much more and the United States of America will stand in its way, which will certainly not look favorably on Beijing’s flirtation with many European countries.
2/ https://www.klix.ba/vijesti/svijet/neposlusna-evropa-kao-kec-na-desetku-za-kinu-xi-jinping-i-pobjede-na-kratke-staze/230413045
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
