Indonesian President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor inaugurated the Indonesian Pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walk the walk after the inauguration of the Indonesian pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023 on April 17, 2023 local time. (ANTARA/ HO Ministry of Industry) CARITAU HANNOVER – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inaugurated the Indonesian Pavilion at Hannover Messe 2023 on Monday (4/17/2023) morning Hannover, Germany time. As official partner country from this great industrial event, Indonesia presents the National Pavilion Zone with an estimated area of ​​up to 3,000 m2. Also Read: Attend Kaesang-Erina Wedding, Thousands of Guests Start Arriving at Mangkunegaran Temple

The Indonesian flag is specially designed to follow the shape of a traditional Indonesian ship, the Pinisi ship. We want to present the spirit of Indonesia in the face of the challenges of the future. This Pinisi ship has a compass called Making Indonesia 4.0 as a navigator for industrial transformation in Indonesia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at the inauguration of the Indonesian pavilion in Hall 2, Hannover Messe. The President invited the public to visit the Indonesian pavilion to see Indonesia as theand opportunity and as a future manufacturing center. This Phinisi vessel has two main masts and seven sails. The two main masts reflect the foundation of Indonesia’s transformation, namely downstream industry and accelerating clean energy transition, the president explained. Meanwhile, as noted by the Antara report, the seven-screen symbol reflects the priority sectors promoted by the co-exhibitor, including food and beverages, textiles, automotive, electronics, chemicals, medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Accelerating Indonesia’s industrial transformation will help boost the regional economy and the global economy. With the spirit of Infinite Journey, let’s sail together and accelerate industrial transformation for a better world, because investing in Indonesia means investing in a better future, Jokowi said. The Indonesian pavilion is a place where the main actors of the Indonesian industry can present their technology, their products and their skills, as well as interact with visitors from the business community and important world personalities. Indonesia took about 157 co-exhibitor who will participate in the Indonesian Pavilion, where each sector will be selected individually champion and walks exponent of each sector. Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto explained on this occasion, no less than 157 co-exhibitors occupying an area of ​​about 3,000 square meters, made up of the private sector, research and development institutions, startgovernment agencies and public enterprises (BUMN). Indonesia’s participation in this event aims to present a national agenda for economic transformation by increasing industrial and technological cooperation, encouraging exports for foreign investment and strengthening bilateral relations, not only with Germany but also with other European countries, Airlangga said. Of the total area of ​​3,000 square meters, 1,500 square meters are dedicated to the co-exhibitor area in accordance with Highlight Theme Indonesia Partner Country, namely Area A for companies with sustainability and energy theme, zone B as the main zone for Making Indonesia 4.0 and engineering parts and solutions, zone C for public enterprises, zone D for investment/industrial park and human capital themes, as well as zone HM for start-up themes and innovation and display categories HM. (IRN) Hanover Fair 2023

