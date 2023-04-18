Caste census: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Prime Minister Modi to demand a caste census







In his letter, Kharge said that without an up-to-date caste census, a reliable database so essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programs, especially for OBCs, is incomplete.

“I am writing to record once again the demand of the Indian National Congress for an up-to-date caste census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both Houses of Parliament on several occasions as have leaders of many other opposition parties,” the Congress leader said in his letter.

“You know that for the first time the UPA government conducted a Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011-2012 covering some 25 million households. For a number of reasons, however, the data on caste could not be published even though Congress and other MPs demanded his release after your government came to power in May 2014,” he said.

“In the absence of an up-to-date caste census, I fear that a reliable database so essential for meaningful social justice and empowerment programs, especially for OBCs, is incomplete. This census is the responsibility of the responsibility of the Union government,” Kharge said.

In the letter dated April 16, he also pointed out that the regular decennial census was to be carried out in 2021 but has not yet been carried out.

“We demand that this be done immediately and that a comprehensive caste census be an integral part of it,” Kharge said.

Jairam Ramesh tweeted "Jitni aabadi, utna haq! Congress President @kharge -ji has written to the Prime Minister demanding that the decennial census which should have been carried out in 2021 be carried out immediately and that a caste census be an integral part of it. This will put social justice and empowerment on a more solid footing."

Addressing a rally in Katnataka's Kolar, Congress leader Raoul Gandhi On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi also dared to release caste-based 2011 census data into the public domain and also demanded that the 50% cap on reservations be removed.

"In 2011, UPA did the census based on caste. It has the data of all castes. Prime Minister, you talk about OBCs. Make this data public. Let the nation know how many OBCs , Dalits and Tribals are present in the country," Gandhi had said at the Congress "Jai Bharat" campaign rally in Kolar ahead of the May 10 elections in Karnataka.

