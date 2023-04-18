What a sex scandal says about UK business culture





Comment this story Comment Britain’s biggest business lobby is at risk of being cancelled. The Confederation of Business and Industry sacked its chief executive last week after a series of sexual misconduct allegations against public figures. Government ministers have suspended contact and heavyweight members including Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Marks & Spencer Group Plc have publicly raised concerns. The CBI said it was in contact with police and would cooperate with any investigation. The group has canceled its annual dinner next month. For much of the business world, the turmoil is an afterthought: tabloid fodder rather than an event with the potential to upend the corporate political landscape. The influence of CBIs has been in decline for decades. His Brexit campaign has annoyed many members of the ruling Conservative Party and prompted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to use a swear word in 2018. Now that the band are in need, they have few friends to turn to. turn. British media coverage of the controversy has focused on whether this will be the final blow to end an antiquated institution. The words existential crisis were frequently used. It’s a dismal sight when an umbrella group of 190,000 companies tasked with helping set ethical standards is itself seen as violating them. The CBI has strongly supported recent government efforts to tackle sexual harassment in the workplace; a recommendation-laden submission on its website is 2,500 words. The dismissal of Tony Danker, the chief executive, follows an independent investigation into complaints of workplace misconduct. (Danker, while acknowledging that he had made his colleagues uncomfortable, said that many of the allegations against him had been twisted and that he was shocked to have been fired without having the opportunity to make his case. position.) A second phase of the investigation will look into allegations of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women The Guardian has reported on this month, none of which involve Danker. The most serious involves a woman who claims she was raped by a senior colleague at a summer boating party in 2019. She told the newspaper that a CBI official advised her to seek counsel rather than pursue the case. The images suggested by the news reports, of testosterone-stuffed white-collar executives plying their boozy female colleagues on booze cruises, look like something from another era: reminiscent of a scene from Mad Menor’s The Apartment. It’s probably no coincidence. The CBI itself is something of a relic. Formed in 1965 by amalgamation of older employers’ organizations, it reached its peak in the 1960s and 1970s, when industrial policy was a three-way division between government, the bosses’ lobby and the Trades Union Congress. Political blunders aside, his influence waned as the economy changed, manufacturing declined, and multinational corporations increasingly undertook their own lobbying efforts. Pre-1980 society was significantly more male-dominated, alcohol-soaked and tolerant of sexual exploitation. At the time, this culture was often presented as harmless entertainment, exemplified by the dirty comedies of the Carry Onfilms (later used by the Equal Opportunity Commission to raise awareness of sexual harassment). Britain, like much of the world following the rise of the MeToo movements, has undergone a reassessment of its past, after a series of well-known television personalities from this period were revealed to have been sex offenders. A question for the UK is whether the CBI is just an antediluvian holdover or a reflection of more widely held attitudes. culture to evolve in parallel with changes in societal norms. The speed with which several companies have distanced themselves from the group shows that at least some employers are attentive to reputational risks. Still, it would be foolhardy to conclude that the episode is an aberration. Surveys show that at least 40% of women have experienced workplace harassment, according to the Fawcett Society. The group, which campaigns for gender equality, says Britain has a pervasive culture of sexual harassment in the workplace, with behavior that violates women’s dignity often treated as acceptable jokes. We know this is a common story, said company chief executive Jemima Olchawski, who called the alleged CBI incidents horrific. In 2021, the government has committed to legislating on employers’ duty to prevent sexual harassment. At the time the CBI scandal broke, a worker protection bill was still pending in parliament, where it may run out of time due to delaying tactics by opponents. Meanwhile, the CBI belatedly stretches out to repair the damage. In a statement last week, he said the allegations were devastating, acknowledged serious failings and apologized to the victims. , governance and processes, and appointed a director of human resources. Whether that will be enough remains to be seen. With an organizational psyche that still seems partly stuck in the 1970s, few will be surprised if the group proves insufficiently nimble to regain its relevance. More from Bloomberg Opinion: Intellectuals still have a place in politics: Martin Ivens Male workaholics slow down, giving women an opening: Beth Kowitt Big business and the Tories facing divorce: Adrian Wooldridge This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. Matthew Brooker is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering business and infrastructure in London. A former editor and bureau chief of Bloomberg News and associate business editor of the South China Morning Post, he is a CFA charterholder. 