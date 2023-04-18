Cornell’s Critical Ottoman and Post-Ottoman Studies program organized a web conference titled Turkish Elections: A Decisive Change? on Friday, April 14, during which Suitable areasdirector of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute and columnist for Hurriyet daily newsAnd Lisel Hintzassistant professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University, discussed the election and its potential impacts for Turkey.

THE Coming Turkey’s elections in which citizens will vote for both president and parliament hold immense significance due to the potential overthrow of current President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s 20-year rule.

Turkey has faced several national challenges over the years, including an erosion LAW freedom of expression through imprisoned journalists, democratic backslidinghuman rights violations, including hundreds of feminicides, two clumps earthquake which caused thousands of deaths and destroyed several cities, a major economic center crisis leading to runaway inflation and extreme policies polarization.

The webinar touched on these national challenges within Turkey’s current political state, the role of democracy in elections, the strategies opposition leader Kemal Kldarolus’ coalition should follow for a greater chance of victory. , the potential fallout if Erdoan loses and the groups that will have a big impact on the outcome.

The webinar opened with Hintz’s analysis of Turkish politics and the political atmosphere in the country.

The current regime in Turkey is, by academic standards, a competitive authoritarian regime, Hintz said.

Hintz posed several questions to help the audience think about how elections might impact the potential future of authoritarian governments.

Is Turkey continuing its path towards an even more complete, more fully consolidated authoritarianism? Hintz said. Or are we seeing a shift towards some sort of coalition politics and perhaps a retreat from the highly consolidated executive presidency that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has established with his ruling Justice and Development party?

Hintz noted that Turkey’s recent crisis, the two devastating earthquakes that occurred in February, revealed that Turkey had corrupted disaster response mechanisms in the current authoritarian political state.

The earthquakes not only exposed the problems of an authoritarian, consolidated regime in which disaster response teams don’t get the message they need to get out, you’ve had so much consolidated power in a si small number of hands, or in the hands of one person, that it was very difficult to respond to earthquakes appropriately, but also, the crony capitalism that was built into the construction, meaning that so many buildings collapsed that shouldn’t have, Hintz said. [Adalet ve Kalknma Partisi, the Justice and Development Party] engaged in some of the amnesty laws they approved that allowed structures to be built that were not up to code.

In addition to the consequences of the earthquakes, one of the most critical issues in Turkey’s current political climate is the current economic crisis. Several Turkish students, some of whom plan to vote in the elections, highlighted the crisis to The Sun.

I think one of the biggest problems in Turkey right now is the lack of foreign investment in the country, which is causing a lot of economic problems, the biggest one being inflation, which is driving up the exchange rate of the dollar, said 26-year-old Doa Dinba, who is registered to vote in the elections.

Taylan zgr Ercan 25, president of the Turkish Students Association, added that the growth of the Turkish economy is a mirage, largely due to the increase in population.

There is an increase of [gross domestic product]but that’s mostly because of the increase in population, Ercan said.

aaptay agreed with the students’ two points, saying that although the economy is no longer in recession, it is now experiencing hyperinflation that younger generations have never seen in their lives.

The economy is no longer in recession, but its fall in lira [has] stabilized after losing value multiple times in as little as five years, aaptay said. It all happened [since] the transition to the executive presidential system supposed to improve decision-making in Turkey. At the same time, hyperinflation is back, which Turkish citizens will only remember if they are between 40 and 50 years old and older.

According to aaptay, Turkey’s economy has performed well in every election won by President Erdoan, which has been a highlight of his election campaigns.

Hintz hinted that it would be difficult for the opposition to formally take power, despite polls showing Kldarolu as the lead candidate.

We have a kind of prototypical competitive authoritarian regime which means that it is possible that the opposition could win, but it is very, very difficult, and the incumbent will do anything [to win], says Hintz. He can use all the tools in what we call his authoritarian toolbox to try to stay in power.

Hintz and aaptay said the best way for the opposition to prevent Erdoan from turning the election results in his favor is with the tools in his authoritarian toolbox, such as manipulation of news sources, misrepresentation of victory, military power and other undemocratic strategies is to resist until the end. Hintz noted the country’s 2018 elections, in which the opposition leader, current third-party candidate Muharrem nce, disappeared, as a cautionary tale.

The Supreme Electoral Council declared in 2018 victory for Erdoan as president on the basis [an] unofficial ballot count relatively early in the day, Hintz said. He gave his speech from the balcony and the opposition candidate disappeared.

According to aaptay, in addition to resisting Erdoan’s authoritarian tools and protecting votes, the opposition must also remain united to win.

In Turkish politics, parties are often tagged with social segments or their larger voter base. A few of the larger parties have been branded as religious, secular, right-wing, left-wing, nationalist or pro-Kurdish. aaptay said the opposition must avoid identity politics, set aside these distinctions and aim to lead the entire nation.

If the opposition stays united and that means not getting into identity politics, staying united as a pro-democracy front, President Erdoan could lose, aaptay said. But if the opposition does [delve into identity politics] I see him rolling towards victory.

The opposition bloc consists of six parties with different characteristics. Ercan expressed an optimistic view about the ability of the opposition to govern.

In addition to individual satisfaction, if [the future administration] think[s] on the country, if they invest and if they raise interest rates to reduce inflation, [they can succeed], said Ercan. They have to accept that they can’t change everything and make a revolution in a year, it’s a long process.

Dinba, meanwhile, expressed her excitement to vote for the first time, as this is the first election for which she has reached the minimum voting age of 18 in Turkey. She is one of six million new voters in this election, and the youth vote will likely be one of its determining factors.

I’m excited because this is the first election I’m going to vote in [in], Dinba said. For a long time I have been looking forward to fulfilling my duty as a Turkish citizen.

Hintz highlighted the influence of Turkish youth in the upcoming elections.

One thing that is extremely important to highlight, in my opinion, is the role of young people in this area, Hintz said. The fact that approximately 20% of voters are young people under the age of 24 and that approximately half [six] millions are going to be voters who have never voted before, who basically grew up with the AKP as the only game in town, and now they have the chance to vote. Different parties tried to court the youth vote.

Hintz also indicated that the Kurdish vote and the conservative women’s vote could move away from the Erdoans party because of the turkeys. exit of the Istanbul Convention. The AKP’s alliance with extremist parties, many of which claim violating women’s rights are also going to be determining factors, she said.

aaptay said it is nearly impossible to fully predict the outcome of the election in a country with such an active and complex political climate as Turkey, especially with one month until the election.

So much could happen between now and the election that the outcome could change, aaptay said. But at present, it looks like the opposition bloc is leading in both the presidential race and the parliamentary race.

