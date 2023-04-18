Joe Exotic Messages Donald Trump From Jail: ‘Fucked Me’





Joe Exotic took aim at Donald Trump during a Fox News interview and accused the former president of ‘targeting’ him.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado, rose to fame as the star of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The hit series, based on the world of big cat collectors and conservationists in the United States, shed light on his eccentric life as the owner of a zoo in Oklahoma.

Exotic is serving a 21-year sentence following a 2019 conviction on multiple counts, including two counts of hiring hitmen to murder wildlife activist Carole Baskin. He was also convicted of killing tigers and selling them across state lines.

Image of Joe Exotic taken from his 2024 presidential campaign website. Joe Exotic recently took aim at Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News and accused the former president of fucking him. Joe Exotic

He has since launched a bid for president in 2024, joining a growing group of presidential aspirants, including former President Donald Trump, who continues to dominate among likely Republican primary voters in the most recent polls.

Exotic previously asked Trump to forgive him and asked President Biden to do the same.

Exotic spoke to Fox News’ Lawrence Jones on Sunday and explained why he changed his campaign from the Libertarian Party to run as a Democrat. He also commented on Trump’s recent legal troubles and his pending indictment.

He said: “If the man broke the law, he must pay the price, no different from President Biden or Hunter Biden, Obama or anyone else. The two-partisan justice system, of rich and poor, must Stop.The constitution says equal justice for all.

When asked what message he had for Trump, Exotic said, “His administration is the one [that] screwed me up and put me here on an agenda to stop you from owning a tiger and petting a baby tiger.

“All I have to say to him is that karma is ab****, isn’t it.”

Exotic addressed the fact that he is running for president while serving prison time. On his website, he questioned the validity of his sentence.

His website states: “Yes, I know I’m in federal prison and you might think it’s a joke, but it’s not. It’s my constitutional right to do so even from here. .”

“I was put here solely because of corruption within the Justice Department, three felons who were told how to lie under oath to advance this agenda, two corrupt Assistant U.S. Attorneys, two corrupt FBI agents and a corrupt federal wildlife agent.”

Exotic said he plans to be the voice of the people with his campaign.

“All of this has nothing to do with me being your voice. The best thing you have to back me up is that I’m used to fighting my whole life just to get by. I’m broke, they took everything. I’ve worked abroad before, and it’s time we took this country back.”

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump by email for comment.

