Trump Jr, GOP under fire for being lenient on Bud Light boycotts: No interest in ‘pushing back’





Critics slam a powerful GOP committee and Donald Trump Jr. after apparent attempts to stifle widespread boycotts of Bud Light over its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Trump Jr. called for an end to beer boycotts last week, citing how Bud Lights parent company Anheuser-Busch has a history of donating to Republicans. On Saturday, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) quietly deleted a fundraising tweet and page where people could donate money and receive a koozie drink, the Daily Beast reported on Saturday.

“Thanks to Dylan Mulvaney, we can all finally admit that Bud Light tastes like water,” the NRCC said in the deleted tweet, according to the Daily Beast. “With our new [koozies]you can make sure no one will ever mistake Bud Light for real ale again.”

Donation filings show Anheuser-Busch is a significant donor to the NRCC, giving the group nearly $465,000 in the 2022 election cycle alone.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH LOST APPROXIMATELY $5 BILLION VALUE SINCE BUD LIGHTS DYLAN MULVANEY PACT PROVOKE OUTRAGE

Anheuser-Busch set social media on fire when beer juggernaut Bud Light celebrated transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney’s “365 Days of the Girl” with a polarizing promotion. (Instagram)

Critics are now lambasting the GOP for taking down fundraising pages.

“The GOP establishment is circling the wagons around Anheuser Busch. These people have no interest in pushing corporate revival or transgender,” Daily Wires Matt Walsh tweeted in response to the report. “In fact, they want to help normalize both. It’s grassroots conservatism against the establishment, as always.”

BUD LIGHT’S DYLAN MULVANEY CONTROVERSY ATTACKS RURAL DISTRIBUTORS AS BRAND GURU THINKS CONSUMERS ARE CONFUSED

Critics spanned the political spectrum, with some describing the NRCC as hypocritical and “courageless”.

Bud Light boycotts erupted earlier this month after Mulvaney received a special pack of Bud Light with his face on the box as part of an advertisement for the company’s March Madness contest and to celebrate a year since his transition.

WYOMING NEWS SITE FINDS MORE THAN A THIRD OF SMALL TOWN BARS SURVEYED ARE EXPERIENCING BUD LIGHT BOYCOTTS

Trump Jr. defended Anheuser-Busch on his podcast last week, calling for an end to the boycott while citing that the company is “iconic” and has a history of donating to Republican candidates.

Donald Trump Jr. (Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images/File)

“So here’s the deal. Anheuser-Busch is completely nuts with this Dylan Mulvaney thing. I’m not, however, for destroying an American, iconic company for something like that,” Trump Jr. said Thursday. .

ANHEUSER-BUSCH DISTRIBUTORS IN SOUTH HEARTLAND ARE SPARKED BY COUNTERFEITING AGAINST DYLAN MULVANEY PACT: REPORT

“The company itself doesn’t partake in the same left-wing nonsense as other major conglomerates,” he added. “Frankly, they’re not partaking in the same woke garbage as other people in the beer industry, who are much worse offenders when I looked into it. But if they do it again, then it’s on them . Then screw them.”

A Bud Light may feature the likeness of TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney. (Dylan Mulvaney/Instagram)

Trump Jr. has come under fire from some conservative critics on social media, with many calling for the boycott to continue.

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth broke his silence on the boycott controversy last week, saying in part that the company “never intended to be part of a divisive discussion. people”.

CRITICS QUICK ANHEUSER-BUSCH CEO’S ‘NOTHING’ STATEMENT AMID BUD LIGHT-DYLAN MULVANEY TROUBLE: A ‘DISASTER’

“As CEO of a company founded in the heart of the Americas more than 165 years ago, I am responsible for ensuring that every consumer takes pride in the beer we brew. We are honored to be part of the fabric of this country. Anheuser-Busch employs more than 18,000 people and our Independent Distributors employ another 47,000 valued colleagues,” he wrote.

Cans of Budweiser and Bud Light sit on a shelf at a convenience store, July 26, 2018, in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

“We have thousands of partners, millions of fans and a proud history that supports our communities, our military, our first responders, our sports fans and our working Americans everywhere,” Whitworth said. “We never intended to be part of a divisive discussion. Our business is to bring people together over a beer.”

On Friday, Budweiser released a patriotic ad amid the Mulvaney controversy, which showed the American flag and a Clydesdale horse riding past famous American landmarks, such as New York, the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., and small cities and farmlands.

The NRCC, Anheuser-Busch and the Trump Organization, where Trump Jr. is executive vice president, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee and Timothy HJ Nerozzi contributed to this report.

