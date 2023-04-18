



Asia : Xi Jinping wants to take the next step with North Korea The Chinese president told his North Korean counterpart that he wanted to boost their friendship and cooperation.

Kim Jong Un (left) and Xi Jinping enjoy excellent relations. AFP Xi Jinping has told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of his desire to take cooperation between the two countries to the next level, Pyongyang state media said on Tuesday. This message of support comes as North Korea has increased its weapons tests in recent months, arousing the disapproval of the United States and its Japanese, South Korean and Western allies. The traditional friendship between China and North Korea has long resisted evidence of changes in the international situation, Xi Jinping Kim Jong Un said in a message quoted by North Korean state agency KCNA. I will never cease to work to take the friendship and cooperation between the two sides to the next level, added the Chinese president. He pointed out that international relations in the world and in Asia are changing seriously and in complicated ways. As close as lips and teeth KCNA published this message shortly before a joint statement by the G7 foreign ministers condemning North Korea’s weapons tests, and demanding that it refrain from any new nuclear tests or ballistic missile launches under pain of a rapid, united and international response. robust. China is the main ally of the North Core and its greatest economic support. The relationship between the two countries was forged during the Korean War (1950-1953) when Mao Ts-Tung sent millions of volunteers to fight the United Nations forces led by the United States. In 1961, Beijing and Pyongyang signed a treaty of friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance in the event of an armed attack. Mao then described the allies as as close as lips and teeth. These relations have sometimes cooled due to North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. But the growing rivalry between China and the United States in recent years has helped to warm them up again. China and Russia thus vetoed in May 2022 a UN Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions against Pyongyang for its repeated ballistic missile launches. ( AFP )

