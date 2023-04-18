Politics
The Hannover Messe 2023 industrial fair has started | NDR.de – News – Lower Saxony
Status: 04/17/2023 9:49 p.m.
The industry took advantage of the start of the Hanover Fair to look back on the first months of 2023. The results are mixed. The federal association warns: Germany is losing market share.
After the Corona crisis and the supply chain problems, companies expect a recovery. At the same time, they fear that Germany will fall behind in international comparison. Regarding exports, the Federation of German Industries warned that Germany was losing market share. “Germany’s competitiveness is down,” BDI chairman Siegfried Russwurm said at the start of the Hanover Fair. Politicians must do more to ensure that Germany’s position does not deteriorate. Climate protection and digitalization require better framework conditions for innovations. As the electronics and digital industry raised its forecast for the year on Monday due to higher production, the suppliers association complained of problems due to high energy costs and global economic uncertainties. .
Visit of Chancellor Scholz and Indonesian President Widodo
On the first day of the Hanover Fair, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) visited some of the approximately 4,000 exhibitors at the Hanover Fair together with the President of partner country Indonesia, Joko Widodo. Scholz said he expects stronger economic cooperation with Indonesia in the future. “Indonesia and Germany are close partners and have the same values,” the SPD politician said.
Hannover Messe: It’s all about climate-friendly production
The central theme of this year’s Hannover Messe is climate-friendly production. After three years of corona restrictions, Scholz hopes that the exhibition will provide decisive impulses for a competitive industry and the conversion to CO2 neutrality. The partner country is also banking on this restructuring, explained the Chancellor. “Signs point to climate neutrality.” Indonesian President Joko Widodo has called for accelerated industry restructuring “for a better world”.
Videos
Chancellor promotes free trade agreement with Indonesia
Ahead of the start of the industrial fair on Monday for visitors, Scholz and his counterpart officially opened the world’s largest exhibition for mechanical and electrical engineering on Sunday evening. “I am very happy that the Hannover Messe is resuming,” said the Federal Chancellor. He is aiming for a commodity partnership with Indonesia to reduce dependence on China. Scholz campaigned for a free trade agreement between the EU and Indonesia. “I am committed to finally bringing this deal to the finish line,” the SPD politician said, noting that it would create a market of 700 million people.
Scholz: “The industrial awakening we foresee in Germany”
The current edition of the fair deals with many central topics “which have something to do with the industrial awakening that we foresee in Germany”, said Scholz – and with “the recovery which is possible if we push all investments towards the before, which are necessary for us to remain a leading industrial nation.” Scholz stressed that it is important that “we are there when it comes to doing business in a CO2 neutral way, and at the same time to make good jobs possible here in the country. It’s all about this Fair Trade.”
Focus on automation and machine learning
This year, manufacturers are showcasing technologies at the Hanover fairgrounds that are intended to lead to CO2-neutral production and a resource-efficient circular economy in the medium term. More specifically, it is about energy management and the development of a hydrogen economy. The show also focuses on automation and machine learning, as well as artificial intelligence and networked manufacturing processes. “The path to climate-neutral production goes through Hanover,” said trade fair manager Jochen Kckler before the start of the trade fair. Industry has a key role to play when it comes to reducing emissions of climate-damaging greenhouse gases and developing energy-efficient products.
Blockchain, AI, e-mobility: 4,000 exhibitors are on site
About 4,000 exhibitors show up at the Hanover fairgrounds until Friday. These include Siemens, SAP and Festo. A number of mid-sized companies have also signed up, Kckler says. In addition, more than 300 startups come to Hannover. They will present products and solutions in the field of “blockchain and machine learning, digital twins and IT/OT integration up to e-mobility and green hydrogen”, according to the organizer.
More participants than expected last year
Regarding the number of visitors, Kckler was optimistic that the previous year’s figure of around 75,000 participants, which was still influenced by Corona, would be significantly exceeded. The pre-pandemic level, when more than 200,000 people came, will probably not be reached again.
Hannover Messe: opening times and tickets
The exhibition center is open to visitors every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday. Day tickets cost Online presale 34 euros, at the box office 51 euros. The long-duration ticket costs 87 euros in presale online and 104 euros at the box office. The reduced rate day pass (including for pupils, students, trainees and people with disabilities) costs 22 euros.
